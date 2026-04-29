CDR NAMES GDLS-CANADA TOP DEFENCE COMPANY FOR 2026

MARKHAM, ON, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's Leading defence media company, CANADIAN DEFENCE REVIEW, has released its annual Survey & Ranking of Canada's Top 100 Defence Companies.

For 2026, CDR has named General Dynamics Land Systems–Canada (GDLS-Canada) as Canada's Top Defence Company. It marks the third time the company has claimed the #1 spot in the 22 years the ranking has been published. The recognition reflects the company's leadership in armoured combat vehicle manufacturing, long-standing support to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), and a year marked by major program milestones and international impact.

Based in London, Ontario, GDLS-Canada has been a cornerstone of Canada's defence industrial base for nearly five decades, delivering advanced light and medium armoured combat vehicles along with full life-cycle support. The company's continued excellence, including progress on the Armoured Combat Support Vehicle (ACSV) program and the Logistics Vehicle Modernization (LVM) program, contributed significantly to this year's top ranking.

A major highlight for 2026 was the achievement of Initial Operational Capability on the ACSV program and the delivery of key variants to the Canadian Army. These vehicles are already contributing to NATO operations in Latvia, reinforcing Canada's role in allied deterrence and readiness.

Beyond domestic programs, GDLS-Canada continues to play an important role internationally, including supporting Canada in their donation of armoured vehicles and training support to Ukraine. At home, the company supports thousands of jobs across Canada through a vast supplier network and remains a critical driver of sovereign defence manufacturing capability.

Commenting on the selection, CDR Editor-in-Chief, Peter Kitchen, said, "GDLS-Canada represents the very best of Canada's defence industry. With nearly 50 years of continuous support to the CAF, combined with its ability to deliver advanced, combat-proven platforms at home and abroad, the company exemplifies operational excellence and industrial strength."

He added, "From the success of the ACSV program to its leadership in sustaining Canada's armoured fleet and enabling future capabilities, GDLS-Canada has clearly earned its position as Canada's Top Defence Company for 2026."

"We are honoured to receive this recognition by CDR," said Dave Haggerty, GDLS-Canada's Vice President and General Manager.

"To be named Canada's Top Defence Company for 2026 is especially meaningful for our employees, who take great pride in what they do. Having supported the CAF in continuous production in Canada since the late 1970s, our workforce today reflects that legacy--often spanning multiple generations. That continuity among employees brings a deep sense of ownership and commitment to the vehicles we build," he added.

This year's Top 100 Defence Companies survey reflects a sector that continues to grow in capability, innovation, and strategic importance. With increased global instability and renewed focus on domestic production under Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy, companies like GDLS-Canada are playing a critical role in ensuring national security and economic resilience.

As always, with the publication of its annual ranking, Canadian Defence Review aims to showcase the strength, diversity, and global relevance of Canada's defence industry.

ABOUT CANADIAN DEFENCE REVIEW

Canadian Defence Review is Canada's leading defence media company, serving the information needs of Canada's defence community. Readers of CDR include senior officers in the Canadian military, senior government officials and parliamentarians as well as executives in the defence, aerospace, security and related industries.

CDR is published by Synergistic Publications which has over 35 years experience in publishing defence and military magazines and periodicals. Our goal is to serve as a vital conduit of information between industry, military/government and the general public.

www.CanadianDefenceReview.com

SOURCE Canadian Defence Review (CDR)

For further information: Peter A. Kitchen, Editor-in-Chief, Telephone: (905) 554-4586, Email: [email protected]