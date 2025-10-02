CDNGLOBAL Partners With Indusite Realty, Strengthening Presence in the Greater Toronto Area and Expanding National Coverage

VANCOUVER, BC and MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - CDNGLOBAL, a Canadian full-service commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, is proud to announce a partnership with Indusite Realty Corporation, one of Greater Toronto Area's (GTA) premier industrial real estate brokerage for more than 40 years. Effective immediately, Indusite joins CDNGLOBAL as CDNGLOBAL – Indusite Realty, bringing over 25 experienced brokers and extending CDNGLOBAL's reach to 12 offices nationwide.

Indusite has long set the standard in GTA industrial brokerage, a market representing more than one billion square feet of property and one of North America's most active industrial markets. By combining Indusite's local expertise and leadership with CDNGLOBAL's national platform, clients now benefit from best-in-class service in the GTA alongside coast-to-coast and international coverage.

"This partnership secures CDNGLOBAL's presence in the GTA -- Canada's most important industrial hub -- and enhances our ability to serve clients across the country," said Agron Miloti, CEO and Co-Founder of CDNGLOBAL. "With Indusite, we now have unmatched talent in the GTA, giving our clients the scale, market intelligence, and service they need to succeed."

"The GTA has always been our focus, and joining CDNGLOBAL allows us to bring that expertise to a broader stage," said Kevin Brennan, Partner and Broker of Record at Indusite Realty Corporation. "Our clients will continue to benefit from the specialization and personal service that define us, while gaining access to CDNGLOBAL's national and international reach."

This partnership underscores CDNGLOBAL's national growth while reinforcing Indusite's role as one of the GTA's leading industrial brokerages. Together as CDNGLOBAL – Indusite Realty, the firms combine deep local expertise with national scale and global reach -- delivering clients unmatched insight, coverage, and results.

About CDNGLOBAL®

Proudly Canadian. Privately owned. Client focused.

A progressive team of leading real estate advisors focused on building strong relationships and powering prosperity through innovative commercial real estate solutions based on localized market intelligence, trust, and human connectivity. Designed to serve you better, CDNGLOBAL solutions are tailor-made to suit our clients' short-term goals and long-term success. CDNGLOBAL provides a wide range of commercial real estate services including industrial, office, and retail leasing, capital markets, investment sales, and commercial real estate advisory services. With expert localized teams in every major Canadian market as well as strategic global partnerships, our clients gain access to any service they seek, in the markets they need, through a single point of contact – your strategic ally in business. Our team's singular goal is to use our shared resources, expertise, and market intelligence, along with a collaborative and entrepreneurial approach, to deliver the single best strategic solution for each and every client. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, CDNGLOBAL has 12 offices across Canada. For more information, please go to www.cdnglobal.com.

About Indusite Realty Corporation

Indusite Realty Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. As a real estate firm specializing in the commercial and industrial real-estate sector, Indusite focuses on the leasing and sale of industrial, office, and investment properties across the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding markets. Over its decades of service, the firm has completed innumerable transactions, ranging from single-tenant industrial buildings to multi-million-dollar investment portfolios. Indusite completes more than 500 transactions annually. With its deep market experience, local insight, and client-driven approach, Indusite continues to be a recognized leader in Ontario's commercial real-estate community.

SOURCE CDNGLOBAL

Media contact: Zenergy Communications, 1.866.440.4034 | [email protected]