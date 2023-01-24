CDN MAVERICK APPOINTS CEGIELSKI AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CSE: CDN

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. ("Maverick" or the "Company") (CSE: CDN) (OTCPINK: AXVEF) (Frankfurt: 338B) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Adam Cegielski as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Cegielski is an entrepreneur holding a BSc. in Applied Biochemistry from the University of Guelph. In his more than 25-year career, Mr. Cegielski has served as both senior executive and director numerous public and private enterprises across the resource and technology sectors. He entered the resource world through the financing development of the Namekara Vermiculte Mine in Uganda sold to Rio Tinto Mining in 2007 after which he became a founding director of Cayden Resources (CYD) which developed the El Barqueno property in Mexico subsequently sold to Agnico Eagle for $205 million in 2014.

Since then, Mr. Cegielski has led successive organizations through multiple rounds of private and public project financings, initiated and executed dual listings, established key international and domestic financial relations, oversaw M&A, technical, operational, HR, investor relations, legal and regulatory functions as well as closing several accretive asset acquisitions and financings in multiple jurisdictions. He has successfully built global organizations with world class teams across various industries and in a wide range of jurisdictions globally.

"CDN Maverick Capital represents an incredibly exciting opportunity to build a world class portfolio of investment and exploration assets, as well as to advance the recently acquired Nevasca lithium project in Argentina. We have a 28 square kilometre projected area located in the southeastern basin of the Salar de Arizaro, one of the largest Salars in the Lithium Triangle," commented CEO Adam Cegielski.

Sandy MacDougall, Founder, Executive Chairman and Director of CDN Maverick expresses: "We are pleased to welcome Adam as CEO of CDN Maverick. His experience and talent will be valuable resources as we start to agressively buildup the company in 2023."

Engagement of Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

The Company also announces that it has engaged Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services to the Company. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange and other trading platforms with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving liquidity. Under the terms fo the engagement, ITG will receive compensation of $4500 per month for an initial term of 3 months. ITG and the Company are at arms-length, and neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company .

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp:

CDN Maverick is a Vancouver-based diversified natural resource investment and junior exploration company whose main focus is the development of critical mineral projects. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nevasca Lithium Project located in the Arizaro Salar in Salta, Argentina. Maverick also controls in excess of 1.6 Mio shares of Noram Lithium Corp. (TSX-V: NRM) which is developing the Zeus Lithium Deposit in Clayton Valley Nevada, adjacent to Albemarl's Silver Peak Lithium mine and production facility. CDN Maverick also controls a 100% interest in the Rainbow Canyon Gold Project in the Olinghouse Mining District, in the Washoe County Nevada.

