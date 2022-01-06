CDI College Surrey is Providing Subsidized Dentures for Local Residents

SURREY, BC, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - New year, new teeth? CDI College Surrey's Denturist program will be offering up to 100 subsidized dentures to local residents in the Fraser Valley region for those who need it. Primarily targeting the elderly residents who require new dentures, CDI College will be taking molds, creating impressions, and building dentures for these individuals during the months of January and February.

"Our students are giving people a smile [and a reason to smile]," says Moe Sarwari, Department Head, Denturist Program at CDI College. "It also means we're helping to enhance the quality of life for those in our region who need it most."

CDI College students will be making up to 100 dentures – full, partial, and single options available – at a subsidized rate. Usually there is an enrollment fee for new patients, however, that will be waived with this initiative. All students are directly supervised by clinical instructors, who are licensed denturists and registered with the College of Denturist of British Columbia (CDBC).

CDI College is currently accepting applicants within Surrey, Langley, Delta, and New Westminster. To apply for an initial consult, call CDI College's Surrey campus and ask for the Denturist Clinic: 604-585-8585 or [email protected] .

CDI College's three-year Denturist program is one of only three schools in Canada accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Denturism and Equal Canada, and the only accredited school in BC. Graduates from the Denturist program can challenge the board exam and then seek employment as a denturist practitioner, clinic owner, and dental appliance manufacturer or supplier at a dentist-owned clinic or laboratory. For more information, visit CDI College's website.

About CDI College

For 50 years, CDI College remains a leading career training institution, helping thousands of students achieve career goals and aspirations. With over 22 campuses across Canada, CDI College offers hands-on training from experienced instructors in a wide range of business, technology, healthcare, dental, early childhood education, art and design, legal studies, and more. CDI College's practical, hands-on learning experiences prepare students to enter the working world with the skills they need to succeed. For more information, visit www.cdicollege.ca.

For further information: Sheliza Thobani, PR & Communications Lead, Campus Support, [email protected]