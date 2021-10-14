CDI College Raises $4,500 for Orange Shirt Society with Student Fundraiser

CDI College led and organized a student fundraiser to raise funds for Orange Shirt Society.

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - CDI College led a student fundraiser to raise money for Orange Shirt Day, or the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in BC. Orange T-shirts were sold by donation to students and other members of the community, and the total amount raised was $4,500 towards the Orange Shirt Society.

Prior to September 30, CDI College students were asked to participate in a friendly design competition to create CDI College's official orange T-shirts. Through a vetted submission process – Krystal, Child and Youth Services Worker graduate of Edmonton City Centre campus – was nominated and her T-shirt design was chosen on behalf of CDI College. Her design was prominently displayed on the front of each orange T-shirt, sold by donation.

In addition to selling orange T-shirts by donation, each CDI College region across Canada made it a focus to support local Indigenous businesses, leading up to Orange Shirt Day. A featured business was chosen in each of the Canadian provinces in which a CDI College campus resides. Learn more here.

About Orange Shirt Day

Orange Shirt Day is commemorated on September 30 each year, as thousands of individuals gather across the country to remember and honor the victims and survivors of residential schools. Inspired by the story of Phyllis Webstad – who wore a bright orange shirt on her first day attending a BC residential school in 1973 – had her shirt stripped from her, never to be seen again. This act represented the poor and unfair treatment that many Indigenous children and families experienced from the late 1800s to early 1990s, when the last residential school was finally shut down.

Orange Shirt Day is now recognized as a Canadian federal holiday: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. As of now, resolutions have currently been passed by local governments, school districts, and First Nations in the Cariboo and beyond. This new national holiday will also serve to commemorate residential school survivors and further educate thousands of Canadians. For more information, visit www.orangeshirtday.org.

About CDI College

For 50 years, CDI College remains a leading career training institution, helping thousands of students achieve career goals and aspirations. With over 22 campuses across Canada, CDI College offers hands-on training from experienced instructors in a wide range of business, technology, healthcare, early childhood education, art and design, legal studies, and trades programs. CDI College's practical, hands-on learning experiences prepare students to enter the working world with the skills they need to succeed. For more information, visit www.cdicollege.ca.

