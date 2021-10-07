CDD Gives Back with Open Access Data Visualization Tool

CDD is the provider of CDD Vault, a leading research informatics platform that includes solutions for Activity & Registration, ELN, and Inventory, in addition to Visualization. In all CDD products, there is always a double bottom line - to provide one version commercially for long-term sustainability (>17 years) and another version for the general good of the community. The release of a full featured visualization tool that works locally, securely in one's browser on flat files builds upon our long-term worldwide commitment to serve both commercial and neglected disease drug discovery scientists.

CDD Vault has a long-standing policy of providing hundreds of open data sets on CDD Public as a service to the community. If researchers are willing to share their data with the community, CDD hosts it for free. CDD Public data has been mirrored in PubChem for even broader community access.

Similarly, CDD has co-published with Pfizer demonstrating that Open Source Models/descriptors are statistically equivalent to expensive commercial modeling software. 1-Click Model building is directly integrated into CDD Vault for ultimate convenience, while the underlying algorithms were donated to the CDK open source toolkit on github .

Finally, CDD provided FAIR Meta-Data around the MLPCN BioAssay Protocols in BioHarmony Annotator ( https://www.bioassayexpress.com/ ) and the PubChem Classification Tree.

Going beyond all the above public good efforts, CDD Visualization is a complete, full featured product being made available for all to use free of charge.

"CDD Vault customers have long enjoyed the ability to securely manage, share, and analyze their research data in the platform," said Dr. Barry Bunin, CEO of CDD, "Now, for the first time, there is an opportunity for the entire scientific community to benefit from our technology through the open access CDD Visualization. Integration with the rest of the CDD Vault suite of software will remain commercially available."

