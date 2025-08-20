CCTV+: The 6th Zhijiang(China) International Peace Culture Festival to Open on September 4

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Zhijiang, Hunan Province, China, renowned for its unique Dong ethnic culture and profound historical roots, has gained worldwide recognition as a city of victory and peace. In recent years, capitalizing on its unique and invaluable "peace culture" as well as the strategic opportunity brought about by the development of the Huaihua International Land Port, Zhijiang has creatively pioneered a "small town diplomacy" model.

Since 2003, Zhijiang has successfully hosted five sessions of the Zhijiang(China) International Peace Culture Festival, attracting over 80 national dignitaries, more than 300 Flying Tigers veterans and their families, historical witnesses, and over 1,000 peace advocates. These festivals have served as a platform for global discussions on peace. During these events, Zhijiang signed 92 trade and economic cooperation agreements with both domestic and international businesses, fostering dialogue and collaboration with global partners. To date, Zhijiang has established sister-city relationships with Grandcamp Maisy in France, Pinehurst in North Carolina, USA, and Kirovsk in Russia. In 2021, Zhijiang was designated as the 307th International City of Peace.

Buildings featuring the peace culture can be seen everywhere in Zhijiang, including Taihe Tower, Peace Bridge, Peace Theater, Peace Power Station, Peace Avenue, and Peace Square, deeply embedding the spirit of peace into its very fabric. Zhijiang has created a series of online and offline initiatives for the younger generation, such as the Flying Tigers Friendship School & Youth Leadership Program, the "Chinese Bridge" Flying Tigers Summer Camp, Cultural Experience Week, and Youth Exchange Camp. These programs empower young people to become vital ambassadors in preserving historical friendships and fostering international exchanges. Zhijiang, nurtured by the peace culture, is embracing the world with an increasingly open attitude, contributing wisdom and strength to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

From September 4 to 5, 2025, the 6th Zhijiang(China) International Peace Culture Festival and the JOY Heyball Masters will be grandly held in Zhijiang. Zhijiang warmly invites friends from around the world to join the grand celebration. Let us enjoy the enchanting melodies of Dong ethnic culture under the glittering lights of Peace Night to jointly write a new chapter of peace culture.

