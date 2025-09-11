CCTV+: 6th Zhijiang (China) International Peace Culture Festival Concluded Successfully

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- On September 5, the 6th Zhijiang (China) International Peace Culture Festival wrapped up successfully in Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County, Huaihua City, Hunan Province.

The Festival, themed Promoting Peace Culture and Facilitating the Building of a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity, drew more than 110 distinguished guests from both China and abroad to Zhijiang, where they gathered to discuss peace and development.

The Festival centered on Zhijiang's orientation as an International City of Peace. Key events included protocol meetings between Chinese and international delegates, an opening ceremony featuring an ethnic cultural performance, a symposium on the exchange of peace culture, and a friendship agreement signing ceremony. These activities fostered practical international exchanges and cooperation, translating the idea of peace into tangible actions for shared development. The Festival also highlighted "peace culture" with specially designed cultural exchange experiences and performances themed Auspicious Huaihua, Peaceful Zhijiang. Guests were treated to immersive night tours -- a chance to explore Zhijiang's rich history, unique folk traditions, and its distinct charm as an International City of Peace.

One of the major highlights of the event was the signing of three friendship agreements. Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County, Huaihua City, China, signed a letter of intent to establish sister city relations with Nong Khai City, Nong Khai Province, Thailand. Yuanling County, Huaihua City, China, signed a letter of intent to establish sister city relations with Mulanje City, Malawi. Additionally, Zhijiang No. 1 High School signed a cooperation agreement with Kirovsk No. 1 High School, Russia, to foster friendly school relations. These agreements will open doors for more cultural, educational, and trade collaborations, sparking vibrant future exchanges between these international partners.

The successful hosting of this Festival has significantly advanced the development of Zhijiang's "peace culture," serving as an important platform for the city to connect with the world, showcase its achievements, and enhance its economic vitality. Looking ahead, Zhijiang will continue to take a more open approach, further promoting the "peace culture," deepening regional cooperation, and forging ahead steadily in the pursuit of peaceful development.

