CCTG, EORTC and UK3CR welcome G7 commitment to accelerate global progress against cancer

KINGSTON, ON, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Trials Group (CCTG), the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), and the UK Collaborative for Cancer Clinical Research (UK3CR) welcome the G7 Leaders' announcement recognizing cancer as a global priority and calling for stronger international cooperation to improve outcomes for patientsi.

The Canadian Cancer Trials Group, the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer, and the UK Collaborative for Cancer Clinical Research welcome the G7 Leaders’ announcement recognizing cancer as a global priority (CNW Group/Canadian Cancer Trials Group)

Canada, Europe, UK and G7 partners have a longstanding history of collaboration in cancer research and clinical trials. Through international academic trial networks and the broader oncology community, researchers and clinicians have worked across borders for decades to test new treatments, improve standards of care, reduce side effects and enhance quality of life for people affected by cancer.

Academic cancer clinical trials are among the fastest, most independent and most patient-centred ways to translate innovation into routine care. By rigorously evaluating new treatments, technologies and care strategies in real-world health systems, they generate trusted, unbiased evidence that helps clinicians, patients and policymakers understand what works, for whom, and at what cost.

The G7 commitment comes at a critical time. Cancer trials are increasingly complex, costly and administratively burdensome, while many patients still face barriers to participation based on geography, resources and access to specialized testing. Greater cooperation among Canada, the European Union, UK and G7 partners can help reduce duplication, streamline regulatory and ethics processes, improve data sharing, and expand access to trials for more patients.

CCTG, EORTC and UK3CR call on governments and research funders to provide sustained funding for academic cancer clinical-trial infrastructure. Public investment is essential to answer questions that matter most to patients and health systems, including how to improve survival, reduce treatment burden, support rare and hard-to-treat cancers, and ensure that advances reach patients faster and more equitably.

"Academic clinical trials are the engine that turns discovery into better cancer care," said Dr. Janet Dancey, CCTG Chair. "By strengthening Canadian, European and G7 collaboration, we can accelerate innovation, reduce unnecessary burden, generate trusted evidence, and deliver better outcomes for patients."

CCTG, EORTC and UK3CR cancer clinical trial organizations stand ready to work with governments, funders, regulators, health systems, patient partners, clinicians, scientists and industry to build on decades of collaboration and advance the next generation of cancer clinical trials.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Trials Group

Media contact: Lisa Callahan, CCTG Communications Leader, [email protected] | 343-363-7158