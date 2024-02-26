CCSA to Use AuditSoft for All COR Audits

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Continuing Care Safety Association (CCSA), a trusted leader for health, safety and wellness in Alberta's continuing care sector, will use AuditSoft for all Certificate of Recognition (COR) audits as of today.

AuditSoft, Canada's most trusted COR auditing software, is already used by many auditors with CCSA. Moving forwards, every COR audit with the CCSA will be carried out and submitted via AuditSoft's software. The move is designed to:

improve inter-auditor consistency and audit quality;

streamline the auditing process for auditors;

drive operational efficiencies for audit review teams; and

provide member firms access to AuditSoft's powerful audit data analytics.

AuditSoft's auditing software drives standardization and inter-auditor consistency through built-in rules, guidance, and automations. This lays the groundwork for its audit data analytics platform (AuditXchange) to analyze the data comparatively – providing a deeper, contextualized view of OHSMS performance, with personalized suggestions for improvement.

"We are thrilled to be working with CCSA to help them streamline the COR auditing process, and unlock greater value from their program," said Peter Spence, VP of Partnerships at AuditSoft. "Continuing care plays a vital role in our communities, supporting our loved ones, and the sector continues to grow rapidly as our population ages. This collaboration will help create safer environments for both caregivers and those they care for - protecting our frontline workers and society's most vulnerable."

"CCSA ensures continuing care organizations and professionals in Alberta have everything they need to do their jobs safely and to create positive work environments," said Dana Loeppky, Executive Director at CCSA. "The data that AuditSoft is able to provide supports continuous improvement and will equip our members and our association with insights to improve workplace safety."

AuditSoft continues to grow, and just a few months ago, announced partnerships with two associations in British Columbia that also serve the continuing care sector. The software is now used in every Canadian province from BC to Nova Scotia (as well as the US). The firm has also recently revealed a string of partnerships with leading EHSQ solution providers, with integrations underway that will streamline the auditing experience further.

About AuditSoft

AuditSoft is a leading safety and compliance software. Associations and Certifying Bodies partner with AuditSoft to supply their members with cutting-edge auditing tools and unlock valuable audit insights. Each year AuditSoft is used to conduct thousands of audits in high-risk industries across North America. Find more information on AuditSoft at auditsoft.co

About Continuing Care Safety Association (CCSA)

Continuing Care Safety Association is a trusted leader for health, safety and wellness in Alberta's continuing care sector. We make sure continuing care organizations and professionals in Alberta have everything they need to do their jobs safely and to create positive work environments. We are the safety association and Certifying Partner for the sector, meaning we work with our members to achieve excellence in care, safety, and well-being, making a lasting impact on the continuing care industry. Find more information on CCSA at www.continuingcaresafety.ca

