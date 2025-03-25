PAISLEY, ON, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - CCN, a leading provider of waste management solutions for the nuclear industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Abraflex facility located in Paisley, Bruce County, Ontario. This strategic acquisition reinforces CCN's commitment to expanding its presence in Canada and broadening its service offerings to better support the nuclear sector.

"This acquisition marks another important milestone in CCN's growth trajectory as we strengthen our capabilities and expand our footprint in Canada," said Stéphane Leduc, CEO of CCN. "With increasing investments in the nuclear industry over the coming decades, CCN is committed to providing innovative, efficient, and cost-effective solutions to assist our customers in managing nuclear waste while minimizing their environmental impact."

CCN specializes in the design, fabrication, installation, and operation of comprehensive waste management solutions for the nuclear industry. The acquisition of Abraflex broadens our range of services, adding expertise in radiological environments, including custom enclosures, protective suits, laundry services, and most importantly innovative decontamination solutions.

By integrating Abraflex into its operations, CCN strengthens its position to become a flagship Canadian company in the nuclear industry. This acquisition aligns with CCN's mission to develop cutting-edge solutions geared towards the reduction of nuclear waste footprint and storage costs for its clients.

With this expansion in Ontario, CCN continues to demonstrate its dedication to delivering Canadian-made solutions for the nuclear industry; that is tailor-made and designed to ensure high standards of safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

About CCN

CCN is a Canadian leader in the nuclear industry, specializing in waste management services. With a strong focus on innovation. CCN delivers end-to-end solutions, from design and fabrication to installation and operation, helping customers optimize their waste management strategies while ensuring responsible environmental stewardship.

