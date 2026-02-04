CCFA Successfully Hosts Alternative Investment Forum Highlighting 2026 Trends and Portfolio Innovation

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian-Chinese Finance Association (CCFA) has successfully hosted its Alternative Investment Forum, Beyond the Core, on January 23, bringing together 250 finance professionals for a full day of discussions on the evolving role of alternative investments in portfolio construction.

Panelists at the CCFA Alternative Investment Forum, Beyond the Core, joined by Emily Gu (far left), President of the Canadian-Chinese Finance Association (CCFA), and Nevin Xu (far right), CEO of Enoch Wealth. (CNW Group/Canadian-Chinese Finance Association)

Co-organized with wealth management firm Enoch Wealth, the forum convened senior leaders from global asset management firms, banks, and private market experts in the Greater Toronto Area to examine opportunities across private equity, private credit, real estate, hedge funds, commodities, and emerging assets in 2026.

"The purpose of the forum is to highlight how alternative investments, alongside core assets, can contribute to building resilient portfolios," said Emily Gu, President of CCFA. "The forum reflects our mission to foster professional exchange and strengthen connections between Canada's mainstream financial institutions and the growing Asian investor community."

The event featured a keynote speech, a lunch talk, and a suite of panel discussions covering topics from alternative strategies in public markets, private credit, North American real estate, to private equity and infrastructure, and asset allocation for high-net-worth investors.

Speakers represented leading institutions such as TD Asset Management, Fidelity Investments, Mackenzie Investments, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Franklin Templeton Investments, Fiera Capital, Northleaf Capital Partners and North Horizon, sharing insights on how alternative investments can contribute to diversified, resilient, and high-performing portfolios amid shifting macroeconomic cycles.

"This forum reflects the growing influence of Chinese and Asian investors in global markets and the important role Canada plays in that landscape," said Nevin Xu, CEO of Enoch Wealth. "At Enoch, we are committed to channeling international capital into high-quality Canadian opportunities and strengthening the financial bridge between East and West."

The forum followed an awards night celebrating CCFA's 25th anniversary. Since its founding in 2001, CCFA has remained committed to advancing front-edge financial insights, supporting the professional development of Asian finance professionals, and serving the broader community through financial education and investor protection initiatives. Entering into a new chapter, CCFA reaffirms its dedication to cultivating leadership, bridging global perspectives, and fostering inclusive growth across Canada's financial ecosystem.

