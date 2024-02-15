Cboe NOW LISTS iSHARES BY BLACKROCK ETFs ACROSS ITS ENTIRE GLOBAL EXCHANGE NETWORK

Launch is major milestone in Cboe's mission to build a global listings network and expand the investable universe for investors

BlackRock becomes first asset manager to list ETFs across Cboe's entire global network of listings exchanges

The new ETFs, listed for trading on Cboe Australia, are part of iShares by BlackRock's Factor ETF suite

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced that Cboe Australia has listed for trading new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) from iShares by BlackRock. With these new iShares ETF listings, BlackRock becomes the first global asset manager to list its iShares ETFs on each of Cboe's listings exchanges in the U.S., Canada, Australia, the UK and the European Union. Three of the funds commence trading on Cboe Australia on February 16, 2024, while two Australian hedged versions of the funds are planned to launch February 23, 2024.

"This latest listing of iShares ETFs on Cboe Australia is a major milestone and a significant step forward to deliver on Cboe's global listings vision. Cboe is the only exchange network in the world facilitating access to global capital and secondary liquidity by offering an efficient path for asset managers to list across our five listings exchanges," said Dave Howson, Executive Vice President, Global President, Cboe Global Markets.

Emma Quinn, President, Cboe Australia, said: "We're driving competition in markets like Australia, and expanding the investment universe for local investors, which we believe will provide cost efficiencies and improved investor outcomes. By combining the ability to deliver innovative products across our global network, with our leading-edge technology and best in class client service, we aim to change the face of the ETF marketplace both here in Australia and globally."

Rob Marrocco, Vice President, Global Head of ETF Listings, Cboe Global Markets, said: "We could not be more pleased to expand our relationship with iShares by BlackRock and have them as our first index provider with products listed across our entire exchange network. With 178 ETFs listed on Cboe's five listings exchanges across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, BlackRock is providing investors with greater choice in accessing global markets. We look forward to collaborating with the BlackRock team in the years ahead to continue to bring innovative new product offerings to the investment ecosystem and connecting investors around the world."

The new iShares by BlackRock Factor ETFs listed for trading on Cboe Australia include:

iShares MSCI World ex Australia Momentum ETF (Ticker: IMTM), which tracks the MSCI World ex Australia Momentum Index that identifies large- and mid-cap developed global companies that have performed strongly over the last 6-12 months on a risk-adjusted basis.



iShares MSCI World ex Australia Quality ETF (Ticker: IQLT), which tracks the MSCI World ex Australia Quality Sector Capped Select Index that identifies large- and mid-cap developed global companies that have healthy balance sheets, strong profit margins and a track record of consistent year-on-year earnings growth.



iShares MSCI World ex Australia Value ETF (Ticker: IVLU), which tracks the MSCI World ex Australia Enhanced Value Index that identifies undervalued large- and mid-cap developed global companies based on fundamentals.



And the Australian hedged versions of IVLU and IQLT: the iShares MSCI World ex Australia Quality (AUD Hedged) ETF (Ticker: IHQL) and iShares MSCI World ex Australia Value (AUD Hedged) ETF (Ticker: IVHG), designed to reduce the volatility of foreign currency movements (planned to list February 23, 2024 ).

Cboe is currently the second largest ETF listing venue in the U.S. with more than 680 ETF listings. Cboe Europe is the first Pan-European listing venue for ETFs, and currently offers more than 180 listings. Cboe Canada is home to more than 260 listings including public companies, ETFs and Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs). There are more than 20 ETFs and 1,100 other investment products quoted on Cboe Australia, which currently captures up to 40 percent of the Australian ETF daily trading volume.

Additional information can be found at Cboe Australia and Cboe Listings.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

About Cboe Australia

Cboe Australia is a regulated stock exchange committed to transforming, improving and growing Australia's securities and derivatives markets. Cboe Australia has experienced strong and sustained growth and has achieved significant milestones including gaining over 20 percent market share, a daily record of $5.98 billion traded value in equity trading and up to 40 percent of the Australian ETF market (trading and reporting). The Cboe Australia investment products platform offers a range of unique products exclusively traded on Cboe Australia, including Funds (ETFs and Quoted Managed Funds), and Cboe Warrants. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.au.

