CBMM | Niobium promotes international event about new battery technologies

Nobel Prize winner, industry leaders and scientists address trends for the future of electrification

SAO PAULO, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- With an opening lecture given by Professor Stanley Whittingham FRS, winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2019, for his pioneering work with lithium-ion batteries, CBMM | Niobium will host on October 5th and 6th, the Powering Future Electrification – Innovative Battery Materials webinar series.

The event aims to expand knowledge and disseminate information about new materials and technologies for electric batteries and, for that, will bring together leading companies in the battery and supercapacitors segment, such as Toshiba, Skeleton Technologies, NanoOne, Echion Technologies and WildCat, as well as academic representatives from UCLA, Hanyang University, University of Texas at Austin, and University of Warwick, for the presentation of their work in the field of electrification.

"This debate will foster the discussion about more sustainable technologies for the automotive industry, a growing demand around the world. In this sense, the most renowned professionals and researchers in the world will be able to demonstrate their studies and developments in advanced materials, which aim at the use of alternative energy sources, cleaner and renewable", explains Professor Stanley Whittingham, Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Focused on advances in electric mobility, the event will address applications of new Niobium technologies both for the cathode of batteries, making them more stable and with a longer service life, as well as for the anode, resulting in ultra-fast charging capacity of the lithium-ion batteries, in less than 10 minutes. These developments enhance the durability and safety of batteries, vastly improving performance compared to current technologies.

"We are investing consistently in the lithium battery segment, with a strategy aimed at expanding this market and accelerating innovations with Niobium technologies. With this initiative, we want to actively contribute to the transformation of this sector, in line with the sustainability agendas for a greener future", says Rogério Ribas, Executive Manager of Battery Products at CBMM.

Registration is now open and participation in the webinar is free of charge. Check the schedule below and sign up.

Webinar: Advanced Cathodes for the Transportation Sector

Date: October 5, 2021

Time: 11.00 - 13.00 (BRL)

Link: https://cbmmeventos.webex.com/cbmmeventos/j.php?RGID=r72927e6639011b617e6e41574a169721

Webinar: Materials Engineered for Fast Charging

Date: October 6, 2021

Time: 11.00 - 13.00 (BRL)

Link: https://cbmmeventos.webex.com/cbmmeventos/j.php?RGID=rbf30a9f96dacf0280429fc574d33b6f7

About CBMM | Niobium

World leader in the production and marketing of Niobium products, CBMM has more than 400 customers in 50 countries. Headquartered in Brazil, with offices and subsidiaries in China, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and the United States, the company provides cutting-edge products and technology to the infrastructure, mobility, aerospace, and energy sectors. In 2019, he invested in 2DM, a company dedicated to graphene. In 2021, it invested in Echion with the objective of accelerating innovations in the electric mobility segment.

