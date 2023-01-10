IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ -- Caylent has announced the promotion of Valerie Henderson to the position of President. In this new capacity, Valerie will be responsible for leading the sales, marketing and solutions organizations for Caylent. Valerie's commitment to customers, the AWS partnership and employees is exemplified in her passion for raising the bar and staying focused on customer engagement.

Caylent promotes Valerie Henderson to President to fuel the next chapter of growth across sales, marketing, and solutions strategy

Since first joining Caylent in June 2021, Valerie has served as the Chief Revenue Officer. She joined Caylent with an intention to build an elite go-to-market engine to elevate Caylent as the preeminent pure-play AWS Premier Tier Services partner. During that time, Valerie was credited with a variety of important accomplishments, but most importantly attributes the success of Caylent to the sales and delivery teams and having the motto of "One Team" that rises together.

"Customers entrust Caylent to help them solve problems, reduce complexity, and drive new streams of revenue leveraging the power of the AWS platform, a responsibility we take seriously" says Valerie. "We are relentless in the pursuit of positive outcomes for our customers, exactly why the partnership with AWS works, we both believe in customer obsession."

Valerie is a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in the technology industry. She is often recognized for her leadership capabilities and consistent ability to exceed growth targets and expectations across a multitude of roles, geographies and remits. Leading various high performing teams over the last decade, Valerie's experience of running large scale organizations lends itself to the acceleration of Caylent's growth plans for the future.

In addition, Valerie is one of the co-founders of the Caylien Collective . Caylien Collective's mission is to empower and foster a more inclusive world and work environment through investing in education, community engagement, inclusive recruitment practices and consciously building a safe and embracive community both internally and externally to Caylent.

"We are thrilled to announce Val's promotion to President where she will take on responsibility for marketing, alliances, and solutions alongside her existing role as Chief Revenue Officer, where she oversees sales and customer experience" said JP La Torre, CEO. "She has made an enormous impact at Caylent already, growing revenue more than five-fold and executing a highly effective go-to-market strategy driven by our partnership with AWS. This promotion highlights our commitment to diversity within senior leadership at Caylent and promoting from within whenever possible. I am confident Val will continue to make a huge impact for our customers, employees, and partners in her new role."

Caylent Executive Chairman, Stephen Garden added, "Val's track record of growing high performing sales teams is unrivaled in cloud services but it is her unwavering commitment as a Caylien cultural ambassador and role model for women in technology that truly make her the perfect executive for this position."

About Caylent:

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.

Caylent's core practice areas include: Migration, Application Modernization, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, DevOps, Security & Compliance, and Cloud Native Application Development. Learn more at caylent.com.

