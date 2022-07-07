Caylent Achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

"Caylent is proud to achieve AWS Premier Tier Partner status in the AWS Partner Network," said JP La Torre, CEO at Caylent. "The scale and maturity of AWS is second to none. As a pure play AWS Partner, securing this designation was an important milestone for Caylent and demonstrates that our team can help organizations achieve their technology goals on AWS no matter the size or complexity."

To earn AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, partners must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions at scale on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also must have a strong team of AWS trained and certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

Caylent, recipient of the prestigious AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year 2021 (SI) award, holds the AWS Migration Services Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, AWS DevOps Services Competency as well as the AWS Well-Architected Partner, AWS Public Sector Partner, and AWS Built on Control Tower Partner designations, showing significant investment in both its customer offering and services expertise on AWS. Caylent's AWS Certification count numbers over 220 which, coupled with an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating, further validates its commitment to fueling customer-centric cloud native service adoption on AWS.

As an all-in AWS Partner, Caylent is obsessed with accelerating time-to-value and its track record is backed by years of experience working with customers to solve even the most complex challenges. Caylent has developed an innovative "One-Organization" approach, ensuring seamless customer experience by delivering services across cloud architecture and engineering, data, security, and cloud native application development, as one cohesive and highly efficient service delivery organization. In addition, its portfolio of accelerators, Caylent Catalysts © , is geared towards fast-tracking solution implementations across common use cases such as AWS Control Tower, security & compliance, disaster recovery, and more.

"Having worked closely with the Caylent team, I've witnessed firsthand the value they bring to the AWS Partner community through their dedication to customer satisfaction, and I am thrilled to see them recognized with this designation." said Rima Olinger, AWS North America Partner Director at AWS." Our Premier Tier partners are the most experienced in the partner community and are recognized as leaders in their respective geographical, vertical, or horizontal markets."

"We are delighted to be recognized by AWS for this achievement," said David Close, VP of Alliances and Marketing at Caylent. "This is a huge validation of the role everyone at Caylent has played in accomplishing this goal. It is also a reflection of Caylent's commitment to bring out the best of people and technology and model the way in helping our clients use AWS to solve complex business challenges and take advantage of new market opportunities."

"Caylent has assisted us with two data center migrations to AWS as well as daily DevOps services. In both cases they have proven to be a reliable and trusted partner. The depth of resources they can draw on to create solutions has been impressive. They have seamlessly integrated into our teams and are a delight to work with." said John Genter, Vice President Security & Cloud Operations at Lightspeed Systems

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.

Caylent's core practice areas include: Migration, Application Modernization, Data & Analytics, DevOps, Security & Compliance, and Cloud Native Application Development. Learn more at https://caylent.com/

