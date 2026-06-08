Cavtera Launches with Industry Leading, Expert Driven Approach to Construction Technology

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Cavtera has officially launched, introducing a new model for construction technology built on decades of real‑world industry experience and powered by Palantir Foundry, a leading enterprise data platform from Palantir Technologies Inc. With a vision of revolutionizing construction through connected, intelligent, and operator‑designed systems, Cavtera enters the market positioned to solve long‑standing operational challenges across construction and heavy industry.

The ribbon and podium are set for Cavtera’s grand opening event celebrating the opening of the company’s new office. Lori and Jeff Cavanagh cut the ribbon during the grand opening of Cavtera’s new office, joined by Ryan Quesnel (left) and Joe Patrois (right) as the company celebrated the milestone event.

Based in Ottawa's Kanata North technology hub - one of Canada's largest concentrations of technology companies - Cavtera sits at the intersection of deep construction expertise and advanced digital innovation.

Unlike traditional software providers, Cavtera is operator led, founded on more than 70 years of construction IP through Thomas Cavanagh Construction Limited. This foundation enables Cavtera to design solutions around how construction companies actually operate, rather than forcing teams to adapt to rigid, off‑the‑shelf systems.

"We come from construction. We know what the job site looks like, and we know what leaders need to make faster, smarter decisions," said Jim Orban, President. "That's an advantage no traditional software vendor can replicate."

Today's construction businesses are buried under fragmented systems, disconnected processes, and late or incomplete data. Cavtera develops and implements custom operational solutions powered by Palantir Foundry, unifying data, workflows, and decision making into a single connected system. By leveraging Foundry's industry‑leading data integration and operational AI capabilities, Cavtera helps construction and heavy industry organizations streamline operations, improve visibility, and unlock real‑time insight where it matters most - in the field.

Cavtera's launch marks a shift in how construction companies can approach digital transformation. Instead of relying on generic software, organizations can now adopt purpose‑built, Foundry‑powered systems designed specifically for the realities of construction. This approach reflects Cavtera's broader mission: to revolutionize construction by giving operators the digital tools they need to run safer, faster, and more intelligently than ever before.

About Cavtera

Cavtera is a construction technology company delivering custom, AI‑powered solutions for construction and heavy industry using Palantir Foundry. Built on decades of real construction experience, Cavtera develops operational systems that work the way construction works, advancing the industry toward a more connected, data‑driven future.

SOURCE Cavtera

Media Contact: Joe Patrois, Chief Vision and Product Officer, [email protected], 613-223-4866