NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- CathWorks, a global leader in digital health innovations, announced today the schedule of key events for the company during the upcoming Cardiovascular Research Foundation's annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference taking place October 25 to 28 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

CathWorks Announces Key Events for TCT 2025.

The CathWorks FFRangio® System will be featured in multiple abstracts and scientific presentations, live cases and an academic satellite program with an all-star faculty. The CathWorks booth will feature hands-on demonstrations with the latest FFRangio technology and peer-to-peer best practice sharing during Expert Exchange sessions hosted by leading physicians.

Scientific Presentations

On Monday morning, Dr. Kazuhiro Dan from Ichinomiyanishi Hospital in Japan will present the Initial Report of FFRangio Sizing Tool Guided Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: Insights from FFRangio Sizing Tool and Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging Comparison Study of Japan FFRangio Clinical Outcome Registry .





. On Monday afternoon, Dr. Pedro Carvalho from Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation in Minnesota will have two presentations featuring the FFRangio System. He will present the Clinical Implementation of Angiography-Derived Fractional Flow Reserve for Revascularization Guidance: A Multicenter Experience in the United States, followed by the Comparison of Predicted Post-PCI Fractional Flow Reserve Derived from CT-based Virtual PCI Versus Observed Angiographic FFR.

Live Cases

On Monday afternoon, Dr. William Fearon, Dr. Brian Kim and their team at Stanford Health Care in Stanford, California, will perform a live case during the Intravascular Imaging and Physiology session.





session. On Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Margaret McEntergart, Dr. Jaikirshan Khatri and their team at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, New York, will perform a live case during the Intravascular Imaging and Physiology session.

Academic Satellite Program

The Sunday lunchtime satellite program entitled CathWorks FFRangio: Proven Outcomes without Compromise or Complications, will be chaired by Dr. Martin Leon from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, New York. The all-star faculty will include the ALL-RISE®1 study leadership, including Dr. William Fearon (Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, California), Dr. Allen Jeremias (St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, New York), Dr. Ajay Kirtane (Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, New York) as well as Dr. Ankitkumar Patel (Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Montclair, New Jersey). The expert physician panel will share the latest body of clinical evidence, the advantages of the FFRangio System compared to other angio-based physiology technologies and how the FFRangio technology is helping physicians make more informed treatment decisions for their patients with CAD.

"We are extremely pleased that once again, CathWorks will have a prominent presence throughout TCT, underscoring the new era in physiology and shift in the interventional cardiology community towards non-invasive solutions that can not only inform treatment decisions but also guide optimal PCI. We look forward to continuing to work closely with our physician partners to make FFRangio the standard of care across the globe, redefining coronary physiology and its potential," said Ramin Mousavi, President and CEO of CathWorks.

To learn more about CathWorks' events at TCT 2025, visit TCT 2025 - CathWorks or the CathWorks booth #1461 during the conference.

ABOUT CATHWORKS

CathWorks is the leader in digital health innovations that can improve the lives of patients globally. The CathWorks FFRangio® System combines artificial intelligence and advanced computational science, transforming how cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and treated. The FFRangio System obtains physiologic information from routine angiograms, eliminating the need for drug stimulation and invasive pressure wires. It provides physicians with quick and reliable intraprocedural FFRangio values for the entire coronary tree. For more information on CathWorks, visit www.cath.works and follow @CathWorks on LinkedIn.

ALL-RISE: A dvancing Cath L ab Resu l ts with FF R ang i o Coronary Phy s iology Ass e ssment is a multi-center global prospective randomized controlled trial (RCT) aimed at transforming the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD) by evaluating the clinical and economic benefits of the CathWorks FFRangio® System.

