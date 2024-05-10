CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES FINAL 2024 ANNUAL MEETING DIRECTOR ELECTION RESULTS

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: CET) ("Cathedral" or the "Company" or "CET") is pleased to announce that all matters presented at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 9, 2024, were approved by a majority of votes cast, including the election of all seven director nominees proposed by management. A total of 150,184,694 common shares were voted in connection with the meeting, which represents 62.67% of the issued and outstanding as of the record date. The vote disposition is as follows:

Director Nominee For % Withhold % Nyimas (Ami) H. Arief 143,945,364 96.30 % 5,526,964 3.70 % Ian S. Brown 140,512,414 94.01 % 8,959,914 5.99 % Thomas (Tom) J. Connors 144,594,427 96.74 % 4,877,901 3.26 % Shuja Goraya 142,765,854 95.51 % 6,706,474 4.49 % Roderick (Rod) D. Maxwell 144,406,227 96.61 % 5,066,101 3.39 % Scott Sarjeant 139,908,959 93.60 % 9,563,369 6.40 % Dale E. Tremblay 145,388,126 97.27 % 4,084,202 2.73 %

We are pleased that again this year our shareholders have strongly endorsed Cathedral's board of directors, management team, and future growth strategy. We would like to thank all of our shareholders for their ongoing and future support.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). We operate in Canada under Cathedral Energy Services and in the U.S. under "Discovery Downhole Services, a division of Cathedral Energy Services Inc.", "Altitude Energy Partners, LLC" and "Rime Downhole Technologies, LLC". Cathedral's common shares are publicly-traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CET". Cathedral is a trusted partner to North American energy companies requiring high performance directional drilling services and related downhole technologies. We work in partnership with our customers to tailor our equipment and expertise to meet their specific geographical and technical needs. Our experience, technologies and responsive personnel enable our customers to achieve higher efficiencies and lower project costs. For more information, visit www.cathedralenergyservices.com.

