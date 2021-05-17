Cathedral Energy Services Announces Director Election Results

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

CALGARY, AB, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cathedral") (TSX: CET) held its annual meeting of shareholders on May 13, 2021. A total of 25,750,338 common shares representing 50.87% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting. All the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting, as follows:

Nominee Number % Tom Connors 25,441,318 98.80% Randy H. Pustanyk 25,441,318 98.80% Rod Maxwell 25,441,318 98.80% Scott Sarjeant 18,285,619 71.01% Ian S. Brown 25,437,618 98.79% Dale E. Tremblay 25,442,618 98.80%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cathedral"), based in Calgary, Alberta is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and operates in the U.S. under Cathedral Energy Services Inc. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CET". Cathedral, is a trusted partner to North American energy companies requiring high performance directional drilling services. We work in partnership with our customers to tailor our equipment and expertise to meet their specific geographical and technical needs. Our experience, technologies and responsive personnel enable our customers to achieve higher efficiencies and lower project costs. For more information, visit www.cathedralenergyservices.com.

SOURCE Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.

For further information: Requests for further information should be directed to: Tom Connors, President, Chief Executive Officer, P. Scott MacFarlane Interim Chief Financial Officer or Randy Pustanyk, Executive Vice President, Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., 6030 3 Street S.E., Calgary, Alberta T2H 1K2, Telephone: 403.265.2560, Fax: 403.262.4682, www.cathedralenergyservices.com

Related Links

http://www.cathedralenergyservices.com

