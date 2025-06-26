CatchCorner by Sports Illustrated Collaborates with Google to Power Instant Sport Facility Bookings

The "Book Online" button integrates sport facility availability directly into Google Search & Maps results across North America

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - CatchCorner by Sports Illustrated has launched an integration with Google's Reserve system—a move that allows users to book courts, fields, and ice time directly from Google Search & Maps. This collaboration marks a major step forward in making facility access faster and easier across North America.

Users searching for sports facilities across CatchCorner's 18 North American markets—including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Boston, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Vancouver—will find a convenient "Book Online" button right in Google Search & Maps results.

This feature provides real-time availability and hourly rates, transforming what was once a fragmented and time-consuming process into a fast and seamless way to reserve courts, fields, and rinks.

Google already has this search functionality for airline tickets and hotel stays. Sports facilities are the newest offering and a sign of Google's growing interest in vertical-specific search experiences that convert directly into action.

"This integration with Google is a win-win for everyone," said Jonathan Azouri, CEO and co-founder of CatchCorner. "Users can discover and book last-minute time slots at sports facilities quicker than ever, and our partner venues can benefit from increased visibility and a direct pipeline to new customers. It is a meaningful step towards making vacant recreational space more accessible, while helping facility operators drive more last-minute bookings and boost revenue."

The Google rollout follows a year of rapid expansion for CatchCorner, which currently processes nearly $50 million in annual bookings directly for over 2,000 facilities.

Looking ahead, CatchCorner will continue to expand into new markets, leveraging technology to make play more accessible. The Google collaboration highlights this rising demand for effortless digital bookings and marks a key milestone in CatchCorner's mission to make sports accessible to all.

About CatchCorner by Sports Illustrated



Launched in Toronto in 2019, CatchCorner is North America's leading platform for reserving sports facilities for basketball, soccer, volleyball, tennis, hockey, pickleball, and more. With real-time availability, instant booking, and seamless payment options, CatchCorner makes reserving your favourite sports venues fast and easy. For more information, visit www.catchcorner.com or download the app on the App Store and Google Play.

SOURCE CatchCorner by Sports Illustrated

Press Contact: Natalia Buia, Gold Candor PR, [email protected], 647-456-7517