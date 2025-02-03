Catch The High Tide: Curaleaf Launches 'Reef' Flower Brand in Florida

Reef is an approachable, high-quality flower brand that allows patients to spark up, and immerse themselves in the sun-soaked vibrancy of the Florida coastline. Available in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains, Reef boasts a curated collection of citrus, fruity, tropical, and sweet flavors. Offering strains like Big Lime Key, Lemon Slush, Apple Bottom Genes, and Orange Peelz, Reef transports patients to a tropical state of mind with every puff.

"Today we are introducing a uniquely Florida flower brand, launching exclusively in a state that continues to be a significant priority for all of us at Curaleaf," said Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO of Curaleaf. "No matter your strain preference, the approachable design, delicious flavor profiles, and consistent quality will bring a fresh perspective to our cannabis community in the Sunshine State. Reef offers something for anyone seeking high-end, high-quality flower options. There is no better way to ignite the new year than to introduce Reef to our valued medical patients in Florida."

Reef is the Company's latest addition to the nation's most successful medical-only market, Florida. Curaleaf currently operates 66 dispensaries statewide, in addition to offering high-quality products, providing best-in-class service, and supporting local communities. In the second half of 2024, the Company opened three new retail locations in the Sunshine State, with a focus on improving access to regulated medical cannabis to Floridians. Reef truly enhances and celebrates all that Florida has to offer.

For more information about Reef, Curaleaf's locations, patient resources, delivery program, and products in Florida, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, JAMS, Find and Zero Proof provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

