CATALYX SPACE SECURES $5.4 MILLION SEED ROUND TO BUILD FOR THE NEXT ERA OF ORBITAL LOGISTICS

Catalyx is building the complete back-end infrastructure for space: hardware, software, and operations that make upmass and downmass function like scheduled logistics, not one-off missions

Launch is predictable; downmass isn't. Catalyx is turning the return leg into a bookable service for microgravity-manufactured products, time-sensitive research, component returns, and sample logistics, closing the loop that makes orbit behave like infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Catalyx Space, Inc., a space infrastructure company providing turnkey solutions for orbital missions across industries, recently announced its oversubscribed $5.4 million Seed funding round led by venture capital firm Outlander VC. The announcement follows on the heels of its January $1.7 million pre-Seed round, which culminated in their first successful capsule drop test within an accelerated six-month timeline. The new funds will be used to commercialize its next-gen reentry architecture, bolster overseas operations, and expand its global customer acquisition capabilities. The round also had participation from: Arka Venture Labs, Lex Reddy, KDX Management LLC, Together Fund, Higher Life Ventures, Nivesha Ventures, Prana Tech Ventures, Bria, HF0 Residency, and Techstars.

Catalyx Space announces seed funding Catalyx Space cofounders Rifath Shaarook, Clinton Anthony, Keerthan Chand, and Saqib Hussin announcing the company’s seed funding.

"Space isn't the next frontier -- it's the next infrastructure layer. Catalyx is making orbit as accessible and programmable as the cloud, and that shift will unleash entirely new industries. We are proud to back a team building the backbone of this transformation," said Paige Craig, founder and managing partner of Outlander VC.

"Rifath's story is one of relentless obsession. From building his first satellite as a teenager to leading Catalyx today, he's never stopped chasing what others call impossible. I meet thousands of founders a year, and very few move with the speed and precision of Rifath and his team. Catalyx's ability to go from idea to orbit at their pace is redefining how the space industry builds," added AJ Smith, Investing Partner at Outlander VC.

The history of Catalyx begins with its founder, Rifath Shaarook, who, frustrated by the prolonged development windows and complex, fragmented infrastructure in the space industry, founded Catalyx in 2024. A space veteran with dozens of successful missions, Shaarook made headlines at the age of 18 when he designed KalamSat then the world's lightest satellite and a 3D-printed engineering marvel.

"Catalyx's mission is to accelerate the commercialization of space by enabling rapid, reliable, and affordable orbital access across industries, including defense, advanced manufacturing, and biopharma. This funding milestone moves us closer to making that future a reality," Shaarook stated.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global space infrastructure market was valued at $146 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $308 billion by 2032. Catalyx aims to meet this growing demand with a fully integrated, one-stop solution for next-generation space applications.

Catalyx is re-imagining space access, building autonomous labs with re-entry capabilities. Founded by Rifath Shaarook, Clinton D Antony, Keerthan Chand Aluvala, and Saqib Hussain, Catalyx's stack spans reentry and recovery systems, lightweight spacecraft buses, ground-station software, and a non-canisterized deployment standard for smallsats. Catalyx serves innovators, researchers, and enterprises across key industries, including defense, advanced manufacturing, and biopharma, enabling customers to test, build, and iterate in microgravity environments faster and more affordably.

