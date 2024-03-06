Catalyst Metals Limited announces Interim Report - 31 December 2023

Mar 06, 2024, 05:24 ET
(ASX: CYL)
PERTH, Australia, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the 'Consolidated Entity' or 'Catalyst') consisting of Catalyst Metals Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'Company' or 'Parent Entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2023.
DIRECTORS
The following persons were Directors of Catalyst Metals Limited during the whole of the financial half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:
David Jones AM (Appointed 2 October 2023)
Robin Scrimgeour
Bruce Kay
James Champion de Crespigny
Stephen Boston (Retired 8 August 2023)
COMPANY SECRETARY
Frank Campagna
SOURCE Catalyst Metals LTD.
