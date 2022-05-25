Castolin Eutectic Utilizing Kinaxis to Digitally Transform its Supply Chain

Global welding, brazing and coating solutions company selects Kinaxis to organize its supply chain planning under one platform

OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced today that Castolin Eutectic has selected Kinaxis to break down silos by integrating concurrent planning and provide accurate and agile planning capabilities.

Castolin Eutectic established in 1906 is a global company, specializing in welding, brazing and coating solutions, located in Kriftel, Germany. With a large portfolio of products, the company identified the need for advanced planning systems to support the company's growth and operational efficiency. Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform will provide Castolin Eutectic with a suite of applications, providing end to end visibility, accurate scenario planning and more.

"For the first time Castolin Eutectic is implementing an integrated planning approach, making us the first of our peers to select Kinaxis and its concurrent planning solution," said Tabish Wani, COO of Castolin Eutectic. "Our expansive list of products makes for complex supply chain operations, so it made sense for us to organize our planning under one platform. RapidResponse gives us what our supply chain needs now to succeed and lays a solid foundation for us to continue to grow as a company."

"The welding, brazing and coating industry has a long history filled with experts and people skilled in the craft, much like its supply chain today. Our role at Kinaxis is to give supply chain planners the time and resources to focus on the complex decisions," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "We are thrilled to be working with Castolin Eutectic to provide them with the agility, resiliency and insight to continue to focus on their growth and operational efficiency."

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

For further information: Media Relations, Jaime Cook, Kinaxis, [email protected], 289-552-4640; Investor Relations, Rick Wadsworth, Kinaxis, [email protected], 613-907-7613