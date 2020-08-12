Cassowary Provides Update on Proposed Qualifying Transaction and Concurrent Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Cassowary Capital Corporation Limited (TSXV: BIRD.P) ("BIRD" or the "Company") announces that in connection with its previously announced "Qualifying Transaction" (the "Transaction"), wherein it proposes to acquire Western Gold Exploration Limited ("WGE"), a private company formed under the laws of England and Wales, that holds minerals interests in Argyll County in western Scotland, and which mineral interests include the Knapdale property (the "Knapdale Property") and Lagalochan properties (see the Company's June 1, 2020, June 19, 2020 and July 20, 2020 press releases), it continues to work diligently to advance the Transaction and towards closing its previously announced concurrent non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts (see the Company's June 19, 2020 and July 20, 2020 press releases) (the "Private Placement").

The Company now expects: (i) it will issue CAD$1,700,000 worth of subscription receipts of the Company when it closes the Private Placement; and (ii) to pay a cash finder's fee of between 3% to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement to arm's length parties in respect of the Private Placement.

A National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant geological report (the "Geological Report") has been prepared in respect of the Knapdale Property and is currently being reviewed by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Information regarding the Geological Report and WGE's mining interests will be disclosed in detail in the Information Circular being prepared in connection with the Transaction, and the Geological Report will be filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com when the aforementioned Information Circular is similarly filed on SEDAR.

Finally, the Company has made the determination that in connection with the Transaction it will apply for a waiver from sponsorship requirements pursuant to the policies of the Exchange.

BIRD will issue additional news releases related to the Transaction, the Private Placement and other material information as it becomes available.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to Exchange Requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative

