Applying its original image processing technology to the medical field, Casio engineers have collaborated with medical professionals to develop the D'z IMAGE suite of hardware, software, and cloud services. The exhibit at virtual.MEDICA 2020 will demonstrate how the medical camera and related services can facilitate earlier detection of disease and support the work of medical professionals in clinical settings.

The products and services to be exhibited, already available in Japan, include: the DZ-D100 DERMOCAMERATM, a single camera unit that can take both close-up and ordinary shots of affected skin areas; the D'z IMAGE Viewer, a PC software application that facilitates management of the captured images; and the DZ-S50, a lightweight dermoscope that allows a wide range of dermal observations. Casio's online booth will use video and other media to introduce the outstanding features of each product and service.

Casio is determined to use its advanced imaging technologies to contribute to better medical care. Going forward, the company will be building sales networks for D'z IMAGE products and services in major markets worldwide, including Europe and the United States, while simultaneously expanding their scope of application to clinical specialties other than dermatology.

Overview of virtual.MEDICA 2020

Dates November 16–19, 2020 Venue Online (website: https://www.medica-tradefair.com/) Organizer Messe Düsseldorf GmbH Product categories Electromedical equipment/medical technology/laboratory

equipment/diagnostics/physiotherapy/orthopaedic

technology/commodities and consumer goods/ information and

communication technology/medical services and publications Number of exhibitors Last year: approx. 5,500 companies Number of visitors Last year: 121,369 (from 170 countries)

Casio medical business website

D'z IMAGE: https://dz-image.casio.jp/products/derm/

