Casio Continues its Global Supply Chain Journey with Kinaxis

Long-time customer renews contract to manage supply chain to respond quickly to changes in customer demand

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced today that it has renewed a contract with CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. to help manage the company's major products including timepieces, electronic dictionaries and calculators.

Since 2003, Casio, one of Japan's leading electronics manufacturing companies, has been using the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform and concurrent planning technique to connect its global supply chain. Casio leverages the power of RapidResponse and a suite of applications including master production scheduling, inventory management and capacity planning.

"Our company provides products for a diverse consumer base so it is important to be able to understand their needs and respond quickly with the latest products," said Yutaka Shinoda, Executive Officer, Senior General Manager, Production Headquarters, Casio. "Kinaxis and RapidResponse continue to help us grow our business by enabling us to develop flexible plans that respond to changes in demand across the global supply chain on a day-by-day basis."

With Kinaxis, Casio has end-to-end visibility of its supply chain, and the ability to instantly and continuously balance all aspects of the demand and supply plans, taking into consideration material restrictions, production capacity and market volatility. Especially important amid the current global pandemic, RapidResponse provides the ability to run multiple simulations and collaborate in real-time giving the agility and flexibility needed to react to market volatility and changes in demand.

"Casio was Kinaxis' first customer in Japan 17 years ago and it is a pleasure to continue with our relationship," said John Sicard, Kinaxis CEO. "It has never been more apparent that companies need to build flexible, agile supply chains to respond to the ever-changing volatility we are seeing worldwide. We are pleased to continue to work with Casio and support its global supply chain to help them to identify change sooner so they respond in real-time."

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Danielle McNeil Taylor | Kinaxis, [email protected], 343-998-7284; Investor Relations: Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis, [email protected], 613-907-7613

Related Links

www.kinaxis.com

