CasinobonusCA survey finds that roughly 1 in 4 players win from casino free cash offers

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- CasinobonusCA asked over 390 Canadian gamblers to respond to a survey on no deposit bonus usage in 2021. The results shed new light on the viability of promotions.

The questions covered essential areas, such as the claiming rate, the number of bonuses users won from, and the rate of cashing out converted funds. Based on the collected data, customer behaviour and the viability of no deposit bonuses in Canada has been analyzed. Over 87% of respondents claimed at least one promotion in 2021, with 25% claiming over 20 offers. The most significant share of users claimed less than one bonus per two months (38.9%) or under one per month (18.7%).

The survey covered the rates of winning funds using no deposit bonuses. The share of respondents that have won funds from at least one bonus falls short of 26.62%.

Over 58% of gamblers did not manage to cash out their converted winnings. Approximately 27.7% of gamblers withdrew their funds from one to five bonuses, with the remaining 13.8% requesting winnings from more than five offers.

According to CasinobonusCA's survey, an estimated C$9,900 was divided among 5.8% of gamblers, compared to C$7,095 shared by 27.7% of lowest-winning-tier respondents.

The average win-to-cashout ratio is 0.64 or 1 to 1.563. The claim-to-cashout ratio sits at 0.17 or 1 to 5.882. In other words, gamblers need to claim up to six no deposit bonuses to expect to cash out the winnings from one.

The survey highlights the popularity of no deposit offers in Canada and the difficulty of winning funds and cashing them out using said promotions. Additionally, it reflects the existence of two main groups that make up the most significant shares of participating users. Low-frequency claimants opt for less than one bonus per two months, while high-frequency participants claim more than one offer per month.

CasinobonusCA is an independent reviewer of the online casino industry in Canada. It has been covering gambling platforms for more than seven years.

All data provided in the report on no deposit bonus usage is independently sourced and verified by CasinobonusCA's reviewers.

