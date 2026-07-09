CASINO RAMA RESORT CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF ENTERTAINMENT, HOSPITALITY AND COMMUNITY IMPACT

RAMA, ON, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - July marks the 30-year anniversary of Casino Rama Resort. For the anniversary celebrations, Casino Rama Resort will host a special Customer Appreciation Week from July 27-31, featuring exclusive giveaways, prizes and commemorative merchandise for guests. On July 9, the resort will celebrate this milestone in the Rotunda, featuring remarks from key leaders, as well as a cultural performance by drummers from Young Snake Island and dancers from the Smoke Trail Cultural Group. As part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, the property is pleased to donate $3,000 to the Rama Community Pantry, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to giving back and supporting the well-being of the local community.

Since opening in 1996, Casino Rama Resort has become your place to play and remains committed to maintaining its status as one of Ontario's premier entertainment destinations and the province's only First Nation resort casino. The property has:

Welcomed over 76 million visitors across the gaming floor since opening

Donated over $14.5 million in monetary and in-kind support to non-profit and community organizations

Held 2,739 shows at the resort's theatre

Donated gently used linens to local animal shelters, furniture to Habitat for Humanity and Rama First Nation, contributed countless concert tickets to support non-profit fundraising efforts, and sponsored numerous community events and initiatives throughout the area

"For 30 years, Casino Rama Resort has been a place where unforgettable entertainment and meaningful community partnerships have come together," said Helen Cooper, General Manager of Casino Rama Resort. "We are incredibly proud of the role we've played in creating memorable experiences for our guests, supporting local organizations and contributing to the growth and vitality of our region. This milestone is a celebration of the people who have made it possible – our team members, guests, community partners and Rama First Nation. We are incredibly grateful for the past three decades and look forward to building on this legacy for many years to come."

Casino Rama Resort recently completed an extensive refresh working with its partners at Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and Rama First Nation. This project enhanced the guest experience, while also creating new job opportunities within the area. The upgrades included renovated hotel rooms and an expanded spa and fitness centre. New dining experiences were also introduced to complement the revitalized resort, including family-friendly options, such as MATCH Eatery & Public House. The resort welcomed the opening of ATLAS steak + fish at St. Germain's and Chow Lucky Noodle Bar, marking the restaurant brands' first Ontario locations.

"Congratulations to Casino Rama Resort on 30 years of exceptional entertainment, strong community partnerships and meaningful economic impact," said Dave Pridmore, OLG's Chief Gaming Officer. "As Ontario's original First Nation resort casino, Casino Rama reflects the strength of collaboration between Rama First Nation, Gateway Casinos and OLG. We are committed to building respectful, long-term partnerships with First Nations that support shared prosperity, create opportunities and celebrate Indigenous culture. This milestone is a testament to the dedication of team members, the strength of these partnerships and the millions of guests who have made Casino Rama part of their memories. OLG is proud to help build on this legacy for years to come."

Gateway Casinos is dedicated to the growth and development of its employees, fostering a workplace where team members feel truly valued and appreciated. Of the 1,100 current Casino Rama Resort employees, 146 have been with the company since it opened its doors in 1996, a remarkable showcase of loyalty and long-term commitment.

Sylvie D'Amico, Group Housing Coordinator for Casino Rama Resort, is one of the longest serving employees and remains grateful for the opportunities, friendships and experiences this resort has provided.

"I joined Casino Rama Resort in February 1996 as an Administrative Assistant in the Food & Beverage department and have spent the past 30 years growing my career alongside an incredible team," said D'Amico. "It has been especially meaningful to see my own children work here while attending university, sharing in a place that has been such an important part of my life. In 2022, I accepted a new role in Resort Operations. It has been a privilege to build my career here and be part of the remarkable people and experiences that have shaped my journey. Congratulations to all team members celebrating service milestones this year. Your contributions have helped make Casino Rama Resort what it is today."

Customer Appreciation Week, July 27 – 31 :

July 27 – 29, starting at 9am

Earn 30 points and receive exclusive anniversary gifts each day, while quantities last

July 30, from 12pm – 4pm

Spin into 30 slot tournament with $30,000 in total prizes

July 31, starting at 9am

Earn 30 points and receive a limited-edition anniversary t-shirt and enjoy complimentary cupcakes, while quantities last

July Shows at Casino Rama Resort:

Saturday, July 4 – Derek Hough

Saturday, July 11 – Cooper Alan

Saturday, July 12 – HARDY

Saturday, July 18 – Jimmy O Yang

Sunday, July 19 – Three Days Grace

Saturday, July 25 – Atsuko Okatsuka

Sunday, July 26 – BUSH

Friday, July 31 – Johnny Reid

A commitment to responsible gambling is integral to how Gateway operates in Ontario including OLG's PlaySmart program. Together with OLG and other government partners, Gateway will continue to implement responsible gambling initiatives at all properties across Canada.

About Casino Rama Resort

Opening in 1996, Casino Rama Resort remains the only First Nation resort casino of its kind in Ontario and has earned a reputation as a premier destination offering world-class gaming and entertainment. The Casino offers a complete experience with over 1,500 slot machines and more than 40 table games on its expansive gaming floor, a variety of restaurants and award-winning dining, 5,000-seat Entertainment Centre with state-of-the-art audio, a renovated 300-room all-suite hotel including salt-water pool, updated health club facilities, and a full-service spa. Through the Gateway Gives program Casino Rama Resort is dedicated to continuing its rich history of community support by being an outstanding corporate neighbour; providing year-round assistance through a combination of charitable giving and employee volunteerism. Casino Rama Resort is operated by Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited.

About Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited ("Gateway") is one of the largest and most diversified gaming and entertainment companies in Canada with 31 gaming properties in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta. Across its entire portfolio, Gateway currently employs approximately 7,000 people and features approximately 380 table games (including poker tables), 14,204 slots, 76 food and beverage outlets and 564 hotel rooms. A multi-pronged growth strategy has seen Gateway diversify and expand its product offering, including developing proprietary casino and restaurant brands. This has dramatically improved the gaming customer experience and also attracts new gaming and restaurant customers. Some of Gateway's proprietary brands include Grand Villa Casino, Cascades Casino, Starlight Casino, Playtime Casino, Match Eatery & Public House, Atlas Steak + Fish and Chow Lucky Noodle Bar.

Gateway is a proud Canadian company that strives to choose Canadian products and local services. In 2022, Gateway celebrated 30 years in the business of gaming and entertainment in Canada. Additional information is available at www.gatewaycasinos.com.

* All figures as at January 30, 2025

SOURCE Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

Media Contact: Sandra Shechter, Manager, Media and Public Relations, Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited, [email protected]