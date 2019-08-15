Cashmere, Proud Sponsor of Rogers Cup presented by National Bank, Congratulates Winner Bianca Andreescu!

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Advantage, Canada! Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Official Gold Sponsor of Rogers Cup presented by National Bank, is proud to congratulate tennis champion Bianca Andreescu on becoming the first Canadian woman to claim the coveted championship in 50 years.

It Starts with Love

"Cashmere has proudly sponsored Rogers Cup presented by National Bank for seven years," says Nancy Marcus, Chief Marketing Officer at Kruger Products, maker of Cashmere. "We are a third-generation Canadian family business with more than a 100-year history in Canada, a made-in-Canada brand that celebrates confidence, excellence and national pride. Bianca personifies these three qualities. Bravo!"

Cashmere became the Official Paper Supplier of the annual world-class tennis tournament in 2013 ― bringing a touch of softness and luxury to the courts in both Toronto and Montreal.

A Prime Player in Canadian Sport

Kruger is proud to sponsor Canada's favourite sports and became the Official Tissue Partner of the National Hockey League earlier this year. Its Scotties Tournament of Hearts Curling Championship ― sponsored by Scotties, Canada's #1 facial tissue brand ― is one of the longest standing sports partnerships in Canadian history, at 39 years and counting.

Doing Good, Both On and Off the Court

Kruger brands, including Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels® and Scotties®, are committed to supporting Canadians far beyond the sporting world. Kruger is one of the top five national partners supporting the breast cancer cause at the Canadian Cancer Society, which it has passionately supported since 2004. Cashmere and Purex bathroom tissue brands are also a national sponsor for Gutsy Walk, Canada's largest community event committed to raising funds for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger is the Official Consumer Tissue and Paper Products sponsor of Rogers Cup presented by National Bank. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels® and Scotties®. Kruger Products has approximately 2,500 employees and has been named a Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the previous eight years and was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2019. The Company operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

