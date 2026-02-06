CaseBioscience® Launches CaseCryo® CTG DMSO and CaseStor® HSS at ATW 2026, Advancing Next-Generation Biopreservation for Cell Therapy

Introducing cell therapy–grade cryopreservation and hypothermic storage solutions designed for consistency, quality, and performance across cell therapy workflows

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- CaseBioscience® announces the launch of CaseCryo® CTG DMSO , a next-generation cryopreservation solution developed to support clinical cell therapy development, at Advanced Therapies Week (ATW) 2026. The company will also introduce CaseStor® HSS Hypothermic Storage Solution , designed for the controlled hypothermic storage of cells and tissues. Together, these product introductions expand CaseBioscience 's biopreservation portfolio, reflecting its ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality solutions for sensitive cell therapy workflows.

Key Highlights

CaseCryo® CTG DMSO and CaseStor® HSS are manufactured under cGMP-aligned, ISO 13485:2016–certified quality systems at CaseBioscience's FDA-registered facility, applying ART-inspired quality principles.

CaseStor® HSS supports improved post-storage expansion of hPSCs, T cells, and MSCs, while CaseCryo® CTG DMSO enhances long-term recovery and expansion of T cells and hPSCs versus leading solutions.

Drug Master Files (DMFs) filed for both products to support clinical development and regulatory alignment.

Official introductions at ATW 2026, where professionals can learn about these solutions and CaseBioscience's vision for biopreservation built for cell therapy.

CaseCryo® CTG DMSO and CaseStor® HSS are produced under cGMP-aligned, ISO 13485:2016–certified quality systems at CaseBioscience's FDA-registered facility, applying regulatory and quality principles drawn from highly regulated assisted reproductive technology (ART) workflows. DMFs have been filed to support clinical development and manufacturing programs.

CaseCryo® CTG DMSO is engineered with a systems-level view of cryopreservation as an end-to-end process, supporting sustained cell survival, functional performance, and manufacturing consistency beyond immediate post-thaw viability . CaseStor® HSS provides a dedicated solution for hypothermic storage of cells and tissues, supporting diverse cell therapy workflows.

Evaluations of these new biopreservation solutions highlight their potential to support long-term cell health and performance. CaseStor® HSS improves post-storage expansion of hPSCs, T cells, and MSCs, while CaseCryo® CTG DMSO enhances long-term recovery and expansion of T cells and hPSCs compared with leading commercially available solutions. These findings reflect CaseBioscience's systems-level approach to biopreservation, designed to go beyond immediate viability and support sustained functional outcomes throughout cell therapy development and manufacturing workflows.

"Cryopreservation and hypothermic storage are critical to enabling cell and tissue therapies," said Kevin Flynn, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at CaseBioscience®. "With CaseCryo® CTG DMSO and CaseStor® HSS, we're providing solutions built for clinical applications that prioritize long-term cell performance, quality, and regulatory rigor."

The expansion of CaseBioscience's portfolio complements existing cell therapy research–focused products, including CaseCryo® DMSO, CaseCryo® NON-DMSO, CaseBase® Washing Medium, and CaseBase® Dissociation Medium. Additional formulations--such as CaseCryo® CTG NON-DMSO for clinical applications--continue to progress through development, reflecting ongoing efforts to advance alternative cryoprotectant strategies for cell therapy applications.

CaseBioscience's research was recently highlighted at the ISSCR PSC-Derived Therapies Symposium, where the company presented a poster titled "An AI-assisted literature screening approach identifies potential DMSO-free cryoprotectants for optimal preservation of human Pluripotent- and Neural- Stem Cells." This work underscores the company's ongoing commitment to next-generation biopreservation solutions that support emerging cell therapy modalities.

About CaseBioscience

CaseBioscience is a research-driven biotechnology company developing high-quality biopreservation and culture solutions that advance cell therapy and reproductive medicine. The company's science is rooted in stem cell research and guided by regulatory and quality principles established in assisted reproductive technology (ART), where precision, consistency, and outcomes are critical. CaseBioscience's portfolio spans advanced cryopreservation formulations, hypothermic storage solutions, embryo culture media, and custom manufacturing services designed to meet the highest standards of safety, consistency, and performance for clinical and research applications.

