Cascadia Receives 10-Year Exploration Permit and Commences 4,000 m Diamond Drill Program at its Carmacks Copper-Gold Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is very pleased to announce that it has received a 10-year Class 4 exploration permit for its 177 km2 Carmacks Project. Diamond drilling has now commenced, with 4,000 m planned to focus on expanding resources around the Carmacks Main Deposit. A second drill is scheduled to arrive on September 20th. The 100%-owned Carmacks Project is road accessible, 10 km from power and 35 km from the past-producing Minto Mine and located within the Traditional Territory of the Little Salmon Carmacks and Selkirk First Nations.

Long section (CNW Group/Cascadia Minerals Ltd.)

Highlights

Up to 4,000 m diamond drilling in 13 holes focusing on deposit expansion , with step-outs on key 2021 drill holes (Figures 1, 2): 2000 Zone: 105.52 m of 0.96% copper, 0.18 g/t gold (Hole CRM21-011); 1213 Zone: 119.40 m of 0.76% copper, 0.14 g/t gold (Hole CRM21-025); and 147 Zone: 65.35 m of 0.96% copper, 0.32 g/t gold (Hole CRM21-019).

, with step-outs on key 2021 drill holes (Figures 1, 2): Historical exploration focused on shallow copper oxide mineralization , with sulphide mineralization open along strike and at depth in all zones; and

, with sulphide mineralization open along strike and at depth in all zones; and 10-year exploration permit includes significant amounts of diamond drilling and support activities, allowing for extensive campaigns of resource expansion and advancement.

"We're very pleased to have the first drill turning in our fully funded initial 4,000 m drill program at Carmacks, less than a month after closing the acquisition of Granite Creek Copper. Having a 10-year exploration permit in hand is a major milestone, setting the stage for large-scale programs to advance the project. Modelling shows the Carmacks Main Deposit is open in all directions. Historical drilling primarily targeted near-surface copper oxide mineralization, leaving extensive areas untested and in many cases, holes were shut down when sulphide mineralization was encountered," said Graham Downs, Cascadia's President and CEO. "In addition to the growth potential at the Main Deposit, the 177 km2 property covers a large portion of the Minto Copper Belt and hosts numerous compelling targets that will be advanced for 2026 drilling. One of these targets includes Zone A, which was drilled in the 80s and returned 25m of 2.27% copper with 2.20 g/t gold. The Carmacks Project is one of very few undeveloped copper-gold projects in North America with a road accessible deposit, clear expansion potential, and a district-scale land package."

Figure 1 – Carmacks 2025 Drill Plan Map

Figure 2 – Carmacks Main Deposit Long Section

Figure 3 – Carmacks Regional Overview

2025 Fall Drill Program

The Carmacks Main Deposit is comprised of three zones, 147, 2000S and 1213, that are developed along sections of a copper- and gold-enriched raft of migmatized Stikine volcanic rocks. All zones are exposed at or near surface and remain open along strike and at depth. The Deposit hosts a Measured and Indicated Resource of 651 Mlbs of copper and 302 koz of gold (36.3 million tonnes grading 0.81 % copper, 0.26 g/t gold, 3.23 g/t silver and 0.01% molybdenum) or 1.07% copper equivalent. The last major drill program at the deposit was in 2021, which returned numerous high-grade drill intersections that have yet to see follow-up work.

The first of two skid-mounted diamond drills has commenced drilling at the 147 Zone. A second drill is scheduled to arrive September 20th to begin drilling at the 1213 Zone. The fall 2025 drill program will consist of approximately 4,000 m of diamond drilling, with 3-4 holes at each of the three zones to target sulphide mineralization down dip and along strike (Figures 1, 2). Table 1 provides key historical intersections that will be stepped out on in 2025 drilling.

Table 1: Historical Carmacks Deposit Intersections by Zone

Zone Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Copper (%) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) 147 WC-021-B** 3.00 340.00 337.00 1.28 0.73 7.4 DDH-1-46 174.29 230.13 55.84 1.31 0.50 4.3 CRM21-019 279.95 345.30 65.35 0.96 0.32 4.3 2000 CRM21-011 223.98 329.50 105.52 0.96 0.18 4.0 CRM21-005 137.05 179.80 42.75 0.75 0.16 3.9 CRM21-006 229.20 278.20 49.00 0.87 0.17 3.9 1213 CRM21-025 89.90 209.30 119.40 0.76 0.14 2.6 WC-023 100.00 181.00 81.00 0.68 0.13 1.9 CRM20-001 102.85 230.12 127.27 0.61 0.13 2.1 WC-122 69.06 117.00 47.94 0.80 0.16 4.0

* The reported intervals are drilled thicknesses and true widths are typically 60-70% of drilled widths. ** Hole WC-021-B is a high-angle hole and not representative of true width.

Carmacks Project Overview

Cascadia's 177 km2 Carmacks Project is located 35 km southeast of the past producing Minto Mine, which was recently acquired by Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. The Carmacks Project is road-accessible, via a 13 km access road which extends from the government-maintained Freegold Road northwest of Carmacks in central Yukon. The project has an existing 40-person camp, numerous roads throughout the property, and is 10 km from grid power.

The Carmacks Project covers a large portion of the Minto Copper Belt, a 180 km x 60 km belt of intrusion-related copper-gold-silver deposits. This belt is within the Stikine Terrane, which extends into Yukon from British Columbia, and is characterized by Late Triassic to early Jurassic volcanic-plutonic arc complexes that are well-endowed with copper-gold-molybdenum porphyries including the Red Chris, Schaft Creek, Kemess, KSM and Galore Creek deposits and mines.

The Carmacks Main Deposit has a Measured and Indicated Resource containing 651 Mlbs of copper and 302 koz of gold (36.3 million tonnes grading 0.81 % copper, 0.26 g/t gold, and 3.23 g/t silver and 0.01% molybdenum) or 1.07% copper equivalent. A 2023 preliminary economic assessment demonstrated positive economic potential, with a $230.4 M post-tax NPV (5%) and 29% post-tax IRR at US$3.75/lb copper and US$1,800/oz gold. A second case evaluated at $4.25/lb copper and $2,000/oz gold returned a $330.1 M post-tax NPV (5%) and 38% after-tax IRR.

The Carmacks Main Deposit is comprised of three zones, the 147, 2000S and 1213, all of which remain open to expansion along strike and at depth. Historical drilling at the deposit focused primarily on oxide copper mineralization, and numerous holes were ended when sulphide mineralization was encountered. The 1213 Zone in particular hosts very shallow sulphide mineralization that has seen limited drilling.

Cascadia is in the process of compiling historical geophysical and geochemical data to fully understand the significant regional potential present at the Carmacks Project (Figure 3). Numerous historical targets will be evaluated in future work programs, including Zone A, where drilling in 1980 returned 13.7 m of 3.18% copper with 2.01 g/t gold (80-09) and 22.9 m of 2.27% copper with 2.20 g/t gold (80-18).

About Cascadia

Cascadia's flagship asset is the Carmacks Project in the high-grade Minto Copper Belt in Yukon Territory, Canada.

Cascadia also has a pipeline of discovery stage copper-gold properties throughout the Yukon Stikine Terrane including its Catch Property, which hosts a copper-gold porphyry discovery where inaugural drill results returned broad intervals of mineralization (116.60 m of 0.31% copper with 0.30 g/t gold). Catch exhibits extensive high-grade copper and gold mineralization across a 5 km long trend, with rock samples returning peak values of 3.88% copper, 1,065 g/t gold, and 267 g/t silver.

QA/QC

The Mineral Resources and economic analysis disclosed here are referenced from the 2023 Technical Report on the Carmacks Project Preliminary Economic Assessment, authored by SGS Canada Inc. Pricing for the Carmacks Project PEA base case economic analysis was US $3.75/lb copper, US $1,800/oz gold, and US $22/oz silver at an exchange rate of $1:US$0.75. The results of the Carmacks preliminary economic assessment are preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Estimated true widths vary but are expected to be typically 60-70% of the intersected widths.

Results referenced in this release represent highlights only. Below detection values for gold, copper, silver and molybdenum have been encountered in drilling, soil and rock samples in these target areas. Readers are cautioned that the characterization of the Minto Deposit mineralization described in this release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Carmacks Project.

Copper equivalent value assumes metal prices of $3.75/lb copper, $2,000/oz gold, $25/lb silver, $12/lb molybdenum, and recoveries of 82% for copper, 70% for gold, 69% for silver, and 70% for molybdenum.

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Cascadia undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Andrew Carne, M.Eng., P.Eng., VP Corporate Development, Cascadia Minerals Ltd., T: 604-688-0111 ext. 106, [email protected]