Cascadia Provides An Update on EBX

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Cascadia Blockchain Group Corp. ("Cascadia" or the "Company") (CSE: CK) is pleased to provide an update on its development of Eurasia Blockchain eXchange ("EBX").

We have completed most of the fundamental building blocks for EBX including registration, login, individual investor's KYC, deposit, trading, withdrawal, balance tracking, visual theming. In the back-office portal, there are also numerous of functionalities that are vital to EBX but unseen by our end users, for instance, KYC audit, fund monitoring, user management, etc. They facilitate the management and controlling of the exchange. Besides, we do see the trend of "going mobile for everything", so we decided to adapt our exchange web site to mobile browsers, hoping our investors find them useful.

EBX has now come close to start serving retail customers. Now we are moving forward to finalize the exchange, where some heavy tasks are to be done before we can serve institution investors, i.e. maximum size of funds control, iterations of polishing and tunings, translation.

"The Company originally planned to launch EBX in December 2020, but the launch date is being deferred because more features and functions are being developed as we want to enhance user experience. While our team is committed to develop the most comprehensive crypto exchange in Eurasia, we are trying to launch EBX as soon as possible. We are currently evaluating the possibilities to launch EBX in different phases, i.e. first open to retail clients and then make it available for institution clients. If we are launching EBX in different phases, EBX would be available to retail clients within a few months. We are closely monitoring the final phase and will provide an update to our stakeholders once the technical launch date is confirmed." said Di Deng, the President and CEO of Cascadia.

About Cascadia

Cascadia is an early stage fintech and blockchain technology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: CK). Its subsidiary, Eurasia Blockchain Fintech Group Limited ("EBFG"), has a conditional FinTech License to operate a crypto currency exchange and provide custodian services under the brand of Eurasia Blockchain eXchange ("EBX").

About AIFC

Astana International Financial Center is the financial center of Central Asia, the Caucasus, EAEU, the Middle East, Western China, and Europe. AIFC operates under English law and aims to develop financial markets. AIFC has a separate economic system with an independent judicial system based on common laws. It has relaxed foreign exchange control and capital environment. Companies incorporated under the jurisdiction of AIFC are entitled to 50 years of exemption from corporate, personal income, land, and property taxes.

