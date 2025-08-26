Cascadia Completes Shares for Debt Settlements

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) announces that it has completed the shares for debt settlements which were the subject of its news release dated August 20, 2025.

Timothy Johnson, the former Chief Executive Officer and President of Granite Creek Copper Ltd. ("Granite Creek") has been issued 1,169,666 common shares of Cascadia. A further 1,533,217 Cascadia common shares were issued in settlement of a severance liability owed by Granite Creek relating to its prior acquisition of Copper North Mining Corp. Further details are contained in Cascadia's August 20, 2025 news release.

The shares were issued at a price of $0.15389 per share, being the volume-weighted average trading price of Cascadia's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for the five trading days following completion of Cascadia's acquisition of Granite Creek, which closed on August 13, 2025.

The shares issued to Mr. Johnson were distributed under the prospectus exemption contained in section 2.24 (1) of National Instrument NI 45-106 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. All of the shares are subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws which ends on December 27, 2025.

About Cascadia

Cascadia's flagship asset is the Carmacks Project in the high-grade Minto copper district in Yukon Territory, Canada. The project is located south of and within 35km of the past-producing Minto mine, which was recently acquired by Selkirk Copper Mines. The Carmacks Project hosts a Measured and Indicated Resource containing 651 Mlbs of copper and 302 koz of gold (36.3 million tonnes grading 0.81 % copper, 0.26 g/t gold, and 3.23 g/t silver and 0.01% molybdenum) with a 2023 PEA demonstrating positive economic potential ($230.5 M Post-Tax NPV (5%) and 29% Post-Tax IRR).

Cascadia also has a pipeline of discovery stage copper-gold properties throughout the Yukon Stikine Terrane including its Catch Property, which hosts a copper-gold porphyry discovery where inaugural drill results returned broad intervals of mineralization (116.60 m of 0.31% copper with 0.30 g/t gold). Catch exhibits extensive high-grade copper and gold mineralization across a 5 km long trend, with rock samples returning peak values of 3.88% copper, 1,065 g/t gold, and 267 g/t silver.

QA/QC

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Carne, P.Eng., VP Corporate Development for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Prospecting grab samples referenced in this release represent highlight results only, and include results from 2024 and previous seasons. Below detection values for copper, gold and silver have been encountered in grab samples in these target areas. For more details on Catch drilling and prospecting results, please see Cascadia's News Releases dated July 25, 2024, and July 19, 2023. The Mineral Resources and economic analysis disclosed here are referenced from the 2023 Technical Report on the Carmacks Project Preliminary Economic Assessment, authored by SGS Canada Inc. Pricing for the Carmacks Project PEA base case economic analysis was US $3.75/lb copper, US $1,800/oz gold, and US $22/oz silver at an exchange rate of $1:US$0.75. The results of the Carmacks preliminary economic assessment are preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

