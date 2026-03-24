Cascadia Completes Purchase of the Byng and Mars Properties

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced purchase of the Byng and Mars properties from Strategic Metals Ltd. ("Strategic") (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is described in Cascadia's news releases of February 24, 2026, and March 19, 2026:

The Transaction involves the acquisition by Cascadia of the Byng Property and the Mars property in southern Yukon (the "Properties"). The Byng Property comprises 90 claims, and the Mars Property comprises 93 claims.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Strategic has been granted a 2% NSR in respect of the Properties (the "NSR Royalty"). Cascadia has the option to purchase half of the NSR Royalty for $2 million. The Mars Property is subject to a pre-existing royalty on the DDH 1-16 claims, granting Allan Doherty a 1% NSR on all production from these claims

The total consideration for the purchase was:

$125,000 in cash; and 500,000 Cascadia shares valued at $0.25/share (the " Consideration Shares ").



The Consideration Shares are subject to a four-month hold period which ends on July 25, 2026.

There were no finder's fees payable in respect of the Transaction.

The Transaction was a Non-Arms Length Transaction and is a Reviewable Transaction under TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies as Strategic and Cascadia share a common director, Bruce Youngman. Mr. Youngman was not involved in the negotiation or approval of the Transaction.

The Transaction is not a Related Party Transaction subject to TSXV Policy 5.9 or Multilateral Instrument 61-101.

Advertising and Investor Awareness Services

Cascadia also announces it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"), effective March 23, 2026. INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 12 month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. The cost of the campaign is $46,800, payable in quarterly installments of $11,700. INN currently holds no securities of Cascadia and is an arm's length party to Cascadia. Cascadia's agreement with INN is subject to TSXV approval.

About Cascadia

Cascadia's flagship asset is the 180 km2 Carmacks Project, located within in central Yukon, Canada, 35 km southeast of the past producing Minto Mine. The road-accessible Carmacks Project has a Measured and Indicated Resource containing 651 Mlbs of copper and 302 koz of gold (36.3 million tonnes grading 0.81% copper, 0.26 g/t gold, 3.23 g/t silver and 0.01% molybdenum) or 1.07% copper equivalent. A 2023 preliminary economic assessment demonstrated positive economic potential, with a $330.1 M post-tax NPV(5%) and 38% after-tax IRR at US$4.25/lb copper and US$2,000/oz gold.

Cascadia also has a pipeline of discovery stage copper-gold properties throughout the Yukon Stikine Terrane including its Catch Property, which hosts a copper-gold porphyry discovery where inaugural drill results returned broad intervals of mineralization (116.60 m of 0.31% copper with 0.30 g/t gold). High-grade copper and gold mineralization is found at surface over 5 km long trend, with grab samples returning peak values of 3.88% copper, 1,065 g/t gold, and 267 g/t silver.

QA/QC

Results referenced in this release represent highlight results only and include results from historical work conducted by other operators. Below detection values for gold, silver and molybdenum have been encountered in soil and rock samples in these target areas. Readers are cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the grade of mineralization on the property. Historical data has not been independently validated by Cascadia.

Copper equivalent calculations for the Carmacks Deposit use metal prices of US$4.00/lb for copper, US$2,500/oz for gold, US$30/oz for silver and US$20/lb for molybdenum. Recovery factors of 82% for copper, 70% for gold, 69% for silver and 70% for molybdenum were used, based on recovery projections from the 2023 PEA study. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless indicated otherwise.

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Carne, P.Eng., VP Corporate Development for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Andrew Carne, M.Eng., P.Eng., VP Corporate Development, Cascadia Minerals Ltd., T: 604-688-0111 ext. 106, [email protected]