Cascadia Commences First Drill Test of 1,065 g/t Gold Outcrop at Amp Zone Catch Copper-Gold Property, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce the commencement of its fully-funded exploration program for the 2025 field season. Crews have recently mobilized to the Catch copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal project, where work is underway to follow up on a new 1,065 g/t gold outcrop discovery made in 2024 and other copper-gold target areas.

Highlights

Amp Zone 2025 (CNW Group/Cascadia Minerals Ltd.)

Amp Zone Epithermal Gold-Silver±Copper Target Prospecting and mapping underway to follow up on 2024 discovery of a new undrilled outcrop returning 1,065 g/t gold with 267 g/t silver (Figure 1); Hand trenching and sampling will focus on a 20 m long area where the average grade of 20 outcrop samples was 73.45 g/t gold with 19.5 g/t silve r (Figure 1); Sampling will also follow-up on an area 70 m to the north which returned 2.13% copper in outcrop (Figure 1); Diamond drilling to commence in late May , totaling 400 m in two or three holes targeting the high-grade trend (Figure 1); and Grid soil sampling underway to refine a trend of anomalous results including 1,128 ppb and 471 ppb gold in soil and 531 ppm copper in soil (Figures 2-3).

Volt Zone Porphyry Copper-Gold Target Prospecting and surficial mapping underway to identify the bedrock source of a 500 x 500 m area of copper-gold mineralization in float, with rock samples returning 3.03% copper with 4.46 g/t gold, 2.83% copper with 6.07 g/t gold, and 14.60 g/t gold with 0.42% copper (Figures 2-3); and Diamond drilling planned totaling up to 600 m testing the bedrock source of mineralization (Figure 4).

Prospecting will also occur at numerous underexplored areas throughout the property with compelling copper-gold±molybdenum soil anomalies.

"We're very excited to have our 2025 exploration at Catch underway," stated Cascadia's President and CEO, Graham Downs, "The discovery in 2024 of extremely high-grade gold-silver mineralization at the Amp Zone is a game changer for Cascadia. Crews are conducting detailed prospecting and mapping of outcrops at Amp to refine drill targeting and drill pad placement. With diamond drilling scheduled to begin before the end of the month, we will soon see what these high-grade rocks look like at depth. The next priority for crews will be systematic exploration of the Volt Zone, which has extensive float mineralization across a broad geochemical anomaly. Our team is confident we can localize the bedrock source of this mineralization for drilling after the Amp holes are completed."

Figure 1 – Amp Zone Drilling Plan

Figure 2 – Amp-Volt Zone Gold-in-Soil

Figure 3 – Amp-Volt Zone Copper-in-Soil

Figure 4 – Volt Zone Drilling Plan

Catch Property Exploration

The 119 km2 Catch Property is located in central Yukon, 50 km southeast of the town of Carmacks, within the Traditional Territory of the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation, in an underexplored part of the Stikine Terrane – a key geological terrane which extends from the Golden Triangle in British Columbia into Yukon. The property is only 10 km from an all-season highway and powerline and has no documented historical exploration before 2020.

Work in 2025 is planned to focus on the Amp and Volt zones. At the Amp Zone, two to three shallow drill holes, totaling approximately 400 m, will test high-grade epithermal gold-silver mineralization discovered in outcrop in 2024. One sample returned 1,065 g/t gold with 267 g/t silver, with nearby follow-up samples returning 187.0 g/t gold with 33.9 g/t silver, and 141.0 g/t gold with 45.2 g/t silver. These samples are located within a highly silicified basalt associated with elevated arsenic and antimony geochemistry. Significant copper mineralization has also been encountered in rock samples at Amp, with 2023 sampling returning 2.13% copper in outcrop. Crews will also conduct prospecting and mapping at this target to better understand the distribution of mineralization, and the relationship between the high-grade gold and copper zones.

At the Volt Zone, located 1 km north of Amp, drilling will target the as-yet unidentified source of significant copper-gold mineralization in float across a 500 x 500 m area, where 258 rocks returned an average grade of 0.32% copper with 0.70 g/t gold. This mineralization is located within a landslide which has shifted it from source by up to 250 m. Crews will begin by completing a comprehensive mapping and surficial geology study to refine drill targeting, with up to 600 m of diamond drilling planned.

The Spark Zone, the focus of Cascadia's 2024 drilling, remains open in multiple directions. A comprehensive core review was conducted this spring, which has identified a distinct north-east trend of mineralization. This corresponds well with a geophysical interpretation which identified key structural controls in the area and a string of potential intrusive centers extending to the northeast from the drilled target. Hand pitting will be completed to sample bedrock in these areas, with additional geophysics and diamond drilling to be considered later in the season, if results warrant.

About Cascadia

Cascadia is a Canadian junior mining company focused on making new copper and gold discoveries the Yukon and British Columbia. Cascadia's flagship Catch Property in the Yukon hosts a brand-new copper-gold porphyry discovery where inaugural drill results returned broad intervals of mineralization, including 116.60 m of 0.31% copper with 0.30 g/t gold. Catch exhibits extensive high-grade copper and gold mineralization across a 5 km long trend, with rock samples returning peak values of 3.88% copper, 1,065 g/t gold, and 267 g/t silver.

In addition to Catch, Cascadia is conducting exploration work at its Macks and Milner properties – recently staked Catch analogues within Yukon's Stikine Terrane which have additional copper porphyry targets. Cascadia has approximately 70 million shares outstanding and its largest shareholders are Hecla Mining Company, Michael Gentile and Barrick Gold.

Results referenced in this release represent highlight results only. Below detection values for gold, copper, silver and molybdenum have been encountered in soil and rock samples in these target areas.

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Austin Schneebeli, B.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

