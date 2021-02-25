Positive containerboard industry dynamics support optimistic outlook

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Q4 2020 Highlights

Sales of $1,284 million (compared with $1,275 million in Q3 2020 (+1%) and $1,227 million in Q4 2019 (+5%))

Operating income of $109 million (compared with $73 million in Q3 2020 (+49%) and operating loss of $(1) million in Q4 2019)

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) 1 of $181 million (compared with $154 million in Q3 2020 (+18%) and $76 million in Q4 2019 (+138%))

Net earnings per share of $0.72 (compared with $0.51 in Q3 2020 and net loss per share of $(0.27) in Q4 2019)

Operating income of $94 million (compared with $81 million in Q3 2020 (+16%) and $75 million in Q4 2019 (+25%))

OIBD of $166 million (compared with $162 million in Q3 2020 (+2%) and $152 million in Q4 2019 (+9%))

Net earnings per share of $0.42 (compared with $0.50 in Q3 2020 and $0.30 in Q4 2019)

2020 Annual Highlights

Sales of $5,157 million (compared with $4,996 million in 2019 (+3%))

Operating income of $366 million (compared with $261 million in 2019 2 (+40%))

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) 1 of $665 million (compared with $550 million in 2019 2 (+21%))

Net earnings per share of $2.04 (compared with $0.77 in 2019 2 )

Operating income of $376 million (compared with $315 million in 2019 (+19%))

OIBD of $675 million (compared with $604 million in 2019 (+12%))

Net earnings per share of $1.95 (compared with $1.02 in 2019)

(compared with in 2019) Net debt 1 of $1,679 million as at December 31, 2020 (compared with $1,982 million as at September 30, 2020 ) reflecting solid cash flow from operations, the $125 million equity offering and appreciation of the Canadian dollar. Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio 1 at 2.5x down from 3.0x at September 30, 2020 .

of as at (compared with as at ) reflecting solid cash flow from operations, the equity offering and appreciation of the Canadian dollar. Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio at 2.5x down from 3.0x at . Adjusted free cash flow of $285 million , or $2.97 per share, in 2020, compared to $107 million , or $1.14 per share, in 2019.

, or per share, in 2020, compared to , or per share, in 2019. Total capital expenditures paid, net of disposals, of $195 million in 2020, compared to $231 million in 2019; Forecasted 2021 capital expenditures of between $450 million and $475 million include $250 million envelope for the Bear Island containerboard conversion project in Virginia, USA .

in 2020, compared to in 2019; Forecasted 2021 capital expenditures of between and include envelope for the containerboard conversion project in . Announced planned progressive and permanent closure of tissue operations at the Laval plant, located in Québec, in June 2021 , and that Tissue operations in Pennsylvania ceased in December 2020 .

plant, located in Québec, in , and that Tissue operations in ceased in . Reno De Medici S.p.A. (Boxboard Europe) announced the signature of a put option for the sale of its French subsidiary, which produces virgin fiber-based boxboard, in February 2021 . The transaction is expected to close at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

1 For further details, please refer to the "Supplemental Information on non-IFRS Measures" section. 2 2019 third quarter consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of purchase price allocation.

Mario Plourde, President and CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with our strong fourth quarter performance. Consolidated adjusted OIBD of $166 million surpassed our cautious outlook for the period, represented an increase of 2% sequentially and 9% year-over, and drove annual profitability to a record level for the third consecutive year. These results demonstrate good operational execution within the context of a challenging environment, benefits being realized from our ongoing margin improvement initiatives, and the resiliency and dedication of our employees throughout the challenges of COVID-19. Sequentially, fourth quarter performance was driven by a solid contribution from the Containerboard segment, itself fueled by stronger than expected demand on both the manufacturing and converting side. The Tissue segment also generated good results, with stable consumer retail tissue demand helping to offset lower demand levels for Away-from-Home products as a result of COVID-19. The Tissue segment generated a solid fourth quarter adjusted OIBD margin of 10.5% in spite of ongoing challenging market conditions. The Specialty Products and European Boxboard segments generated slightly lower results in the quarter.

We have made significant progress on the strategic side in 2020. A large portion of our announced modernization investments in the Tissue segment have been completed, with the remaining two state-of-the-art converting lines expected to be installed in the coming quarters. In Containerboard, we announced details of our strategic Bear Island conversion project in mid-October, and helped to de-risk the project with a concurrent $125 million equity issuance offering. The European Boxboard segment announced the acquisition of Papelera del Principado S.A. ("Paprinsa") and three affiliated companies, that will strengthen and consolidate Reno de Medici's competitive positioning within European recycled boxboard markets, and is expected to close at the end of the first quarter of 2021. At the corporate level, we continued to proactively manage our long-term debt profile, redeeming our 2023 senior notes and issuing 2028 senior notes under beneficial terms. On a broader basis, we advanced our margin improvement initiatives throughout the year, with these efforts contributing approximately $75 million to our consolidated adjusted OIBD level in 2020."

Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Plourde commented, "Our near-term outlook is positive despite ongoing COVID-19 related uncertainty. Demand levels in Containerboard remain strong which, combined with recent industry price increases, are expected to help offset raw material pricing headwinds. In Tissue, stronger than expected volumes in December, usual seasonal softness in the first quarter, and unfavourable demand impact on Away-from-Home products related to COVID-19 are expected to translate into weaker sequential performance. We expect the ongoing modernization, cost management and margin improvement initiatives to partially counter softer demand factors. Near-term performance in Specialty Products is forecasted to remain stable sequentially, with higher average selling prices and good demand trends for consumer food packaging offsetting slightly higher raw material costs. Results in European Boxboard are expected to remain stable, with higher volumes and a favourable exchange rate mitigating higher forecasted raw material and energy costs. On a consolidated basis, raw material costs are expected to be a headwind for our businesses sequentially, with average OCC prices increasing in line with usual seasonal trends for the period. Prices for white recycled fibers remain stable, while those for virgin pulp are expected to increase given recent moves in index pricing. Raw materials remain readily available, and we do not foresee any changes in this regard.

Looking further ahead, 2021 will be a busy year. The highlight will be our Bear Island containerboard project, which will account for the lion's share of our capex program. We will also be finalizing modernization investments in our tissue converting operations, with all of these projects encompassed within our $450 to $475 million capital program for 2021. We expect these investments to be fully funded by solid projected cash flows for the year, in part driven by our ongoing margin improvement initiatives that are targeting net revenue management, production efficiency, organizational effectiveness and supply chain optimization. These initiatives are expected to contribute 1% annually to consolidated OIBD margins in both 2021 and 2022, regardless of external factors. As we continue to navigate the challenges and uncertainties inherent in the ongoing pandemic business environment, we remain focused on ensuring the health and safety of our employees, and on proactively engaging with our customers to ensure that their needs and expectations are met consistently, promptly and professionally."

Financial Summary

Selected consolidated information

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per share)

(unaudited) 2020 2019 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019











Sales 5,157

4,996

1,284

1,275

1,227

As Reported









Operating income before depreciation and amortization

(OIBD)1 2 665

550

181

154

76

Operating income (loss)2 366

261

109

73

(1)

Net earnings (loss)2 198

72

73

49

(26)

per share2 $ 2.04

$ 0.77

$ 0.72

$ 0.51

$ (0.27)

Adjusted1









Operating income before depreciation and

amortization (OIBD) 675

604

166

162

152

Operating income 376

315

94

81

75

Net earnings 187

96

42

48

29

per share $ 1.95

$ 1.02

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

0.30

Margin (OIBD) 13.1 % 12.1 % 12.9 % 12.7 % 12.4 %

































Segmented OIBD as reported













(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2020 2019 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019











Packaging Products









Containerboard 436 443 150 101 98 Boxboard Europe 122 92 18 31 8 Specialty Products 58 52 15 16 9











Tissue Papers2 145 67 27 25 (3)











Corporate Activities (96) (104) (29) (19) (36) OIBD as reported 665 550 181 154 76

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for reconciliation of these figures. 2 2019 third quarter consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of purchase price allocation.

Segmented adjusted OIBD1

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2020 2019 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019











Packaging Products









Containerboard 403 441 110 100 106 Boxboard Europe 129 108 27 29 24 Specialty Products 60 55 15 16 9











Tissue Papers 175 86 40 36 35











Corporate Activities (92) (86) (26) (19) (22) Adjusted OIBD 675 604 166 162 152

1 - Refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section.











Analysis of results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 (compared to the same period last year)

Sales of $1,284 million grew by $57 million, or 5%, compared with the same period last year. This was driven by stronger volumes in all packaging segments, most notably in the Containerboard segment which benefited from strong demand on both the manufacturing and converting side. This was partially offset by lower volumes in the Tissue segment attributable to continued COVID-19 related market contraction in the Away-from-Home segment. Year-over-year consolidated sales levels also benefited from favourable average selling prices and sales mix, with price increases realized in Tissue and stable pricing and sales mix in both Containerboard and Specialty Products more than mitigated the impacts of a less favourable pricing and mix environment for European Boxboard. Foreign exchange rates were beneficial for the European Boxboard business, which more than offset the impact of less favourable foreign exchange rates for Tissue and Containerboard.

The Corporation generated an operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) of $181 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from $76 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, fourth quarter OIBD totaled $166 million, an increase of $14 million, or 9% from the $152 million generated in the same period last year. Results from the Containerboard segment increased 4% year-over-year, as benefits from higher volumes and lower production costs more than offset the impact from higher raw material prices. Stronger year-over-year Tissue results reflected more favourable sales mix and price increases, the effects of which more than mitigated the effects of lower COVID-19 related volumes and higher raw material costs. Adjusted OIBD in the Specialty Products segment increased compared to the prior year period, as higher volumes, beneficial favourable pricing and sales mix, and lower energy and production costs offset higher raw material costs. Our North American business segments also benefited from the positive impacts being generated by our margin improvement program that was started in the first quarter of 2020. In Europe, lower energy and production costs, combined with beneficial foreign exchange rates and slightly higher volume, more than offset less favourable pricing and sales mix and slightly higher raw material costs.

On an adjusted basis1, fourth quarter 2020 OIBD stood at $166 million, versus $152 million in the previous year. The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our fourth quarter 2020 OIBD and/or net earnings were:

$40 million gain from the sale of a building and the land of the Containerboard Packaging facility located in Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada (OIBD and net earnings);

gain from the sale of a building and the land of the Containerboard Packaging facility located in (OIBD and net earnings); $2 million environmental provision related to a Tissue plant in Pennsylvania, USA (OIBD and net earnings);

environmental provision related to a Tissue plant in (OIBD and net earnings); $8 million of restructuring charges recorded in Tissue and Corporate Activities as part of profitability improvement and restructuring initiatives (OIBD and net earnings);

of restructuring charges recorded in Tissue and Corporate Activities as part of profitability improvement and restructuring initiatives (OIBD and net earnings); $13 million of impairment charges, primarily in the Tissue Papers and Boxboard Europe segments, related to changes in the valuation of certain assets due to the current economic and market demand conditions (OIBD and net earnings);

of impairment charges, primarily in the Tissue Papers and Boxboard Europe segments, related to changes in the valuation of certain assets due to the current economic and market demand conditions (OIBD and net earnings); $2 million unrealized loss on financial instruments (OIBD and net earnings);

unrealized loss on financial instruments (OIBD and net earnings); $11 million unrealized gain on interest rate swaps and option fair value (net earnings);

unrealized gain on interest rate swaps and option fair value (net earnings); $3 million foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments (net earnings);

foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments (net earnings); $3 million fair value revaluation loss on investments (net earnings).

For the 3-month periods ended December 31, 2020, the Corporation posted net earnings of $73 million, or $0.72 per share, compared to net loss of $26 million, or $(0.27) per share, in the same period of 2019. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation generated net earnings of $42 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or $0.42 per share, compared to net earnings of $29 million, or $0.30 per share, in the same period of 2019.

1 For further details, please refer to the "Supplemental Information on non-IFRS Measures" section.

Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid

The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on March 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2021. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). Cascades purchased 190,200 shares for cancellation during the fourth quarter of 2020 at an average price of $14.46.

2020 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Management will discuss the 2020 fourth quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-231-8191 (international dial-in 1-647-427-7450). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com under the "Investors" section). A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until March 25, 2021 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (international dial-in 1-416-849-0833), access code 5877077.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 12,000 women and men across a network of 85 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors listed in the Corporation's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 384 155 Accounts receivable 659 610 Current income tax assets 23 32 Inventories 569 598 Current portion of financial assets 5 10

1,640 1,405 Long-term assets



Investments in associates and joint ventures 82 80 Property, plant and equipment 2,772 2,770 Intangible assets with finite useful life 160 182 Financial assets 16 16 Other assets 50 55 Deferred income tax assets 170 153 Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life 522 527

5,412 5,188 Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Bank loans and advances 12 11 Trade and other payables 861 792 Current income tax liabilities 17 17 Current portion of long-term debt 102 85 Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges 14 5 Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities 25 137

1,031 1,047 Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt 1,949 2,022 Provisions for contingencies and charges 57 49 Financial liabilities 6 5 Other liabilities 202 198 Deferred income tax liabilities 210 198

3,455 3,519 Equity



Capital stock 622 491 Contributed surplus 13 15 Retained earnings 1,146 1,003 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28) (17) Equity attributable to Shareholders 1,753 1,492 Non-controlling interests 204 177 Total equity 1,957 1,669

5,412 5,188

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS



For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of

common shares) (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales 1,284 1,227 5,157 4,996 Cost of sales and expenses







Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $72 million

for 3-month period (2019 — $77 million) and $299 million

for the year (2019 — $289 million)) 1,078 1,022 4,321 4,232 Selling and administrative expenses 112 133 460 453 Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others (38) 5 (43) (24) Impairment charges and restructuring costs 21 67 52 78 Foreign exchange gain — (1) — (2) Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 2 2 1 (2)

1,175 1,228 4,791 4,735 Operating income (loss) 109 (1) 366 261 Financing expense 26 27 105 101 Interest expense (revenue) on employee future benefits and other liabilities (10) (6) (7) 42 Loss on repurchase of long-term debt — 14 6 14 Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments (3) 1 (6) (6) Fair value revaluation loss on investments 3 — 3 — Share of results of associates and joint ventures (5) (3) (14) (9) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 98 (34) 279 119 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 21 (11) 45 19 Net earnings (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period 77 (23) 234 100 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 4 3 36 28 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period 73 (26) 198 72 Net earnings (loss) per common share







Basic $ 0.72 $ (0.27) $ 2.04 $ 0.77 Diluted $ 0.72 $ (0.27) $ 2.02 $ 0.75 Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding 99,937,437 94,287,895 95,924,835 93,987,980 Weighted average number of diluted common shares 101,009,931 95,748,973 97,061,136 95,515,822

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period 77 (23) 234 100 Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings







Translation adjustments







Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries (50) (18) (7) (75) Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities 30 13 3 45 Cash flow hedges







Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts — — — 1 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps — — — (1) Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments — (1) 2 (2) Recovery of (provision for) income taxes (2) 1 (2) 1

(22) (5) (4) (31) Items that are not released to earnings







Actuarial gain (loss) on employee future benefits (3) 10 (22) (3) Recovery of (provision for) income taxes 1 (2) 6 1

(2) 8 (16) (2) Other comprehensive income (loss) (24) 3 (20) (33) Comprehensive income (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period 53 (20) 214 67 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period — 1 43 14 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period 53 (21) 171 53

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY



For the year ended December 31, 2020 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) CAPITAL

STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED

EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

LOSS TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-

CONTROLLING

INTERESTS TOTAL

EQUITY Balance - End of previous year, as reported 491 15 1,000 (17) 1,489 177 1,666 Business combinations — — 3 — 3 — 3 Adjusted balance - Beginning of year 491 15 1,003 (17) 1,492 177 1,669 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings — — 198 — 198 36 234 Other comprehensive income (loss) — — (16) (11) (27) 7 (20)

— — 182 (11) 171 43 214 Dividends — — (31) — (31) (16) (47) Issuance of common shares on public offering 125 — (4) — 121 — 121 Stock options expense — 1 — — 1 — 1 Issuance of common shares upon

exercise of stock options 10 (3) — — 7 — 7 Redemption of common shares (4) — (4) — (8) — (8) Balance - End of year 622 13 1,146 (28) 1,753 204 1,957

















For the year ended December 31, 2019 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) CAPITAL

STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED

EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS) TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-

CONTROLLING

INTERESTS TOTAL

EQUITY Balance - End of previous year, as reported 490 16 1,000 2 1,508 180 1,688 Business combinations — — (2) — (2) — (2) Adjusted balance - End of previous year 490 16 998 2 1,506 180 1,686 New IFRS adoption — — (9) — (9) — (9) Adjusted balance - Beginning of year 490 16 989 2 1,497 180 1,677 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings — — 72 — 72 28 100 Other comprehensive loss — — — (19) (19) (14) (33)

— — 72 (19) 53 14 67 Dividends — — (23) — (23) (17) (40) Issuance of common shares upon

exercise of stock options 6 (1) — — 5 — 5 Redemption of common shares (5) — (4) — (9) — (9) Disposal of a subsidiary — — — — — (1) (1) Acquisition of non-controlling interests — — (31) — (31) 1 (30) Balance - End of year 491 15 1,003 (17) 1,492 177 1,669

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating activities







Net earnings (loss) 73 (26) 198 72 Adjustments for:







Financing expense and interest expense (revenue) on employee future benefits and

other liabilities 16 21 98 143 Loss on repurchase of long-term debt — 14 6 14 Depreciation and amortization 72 77 299 289 Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others (38) 5 (43) (27) Impairment charges and restructuring costs 21 62 52 68 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 2 2 1 (2) Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments (3) 1 (6) (6) Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 21 (11) 45 19 Fair value revaluation loss on investments 3 — 3 — Share of results of associates and joint ventures (5) (3) (14) (9) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 4 3 36 28 Net financing expense paid (6) (32) (79) (133) Premium paid on repurchase of long-term debt — (11) (4) (11) Net income taxes paid (10) (13) (9) (27) Dividends received 3 6 10 9 Provisions for contengencies and charges and others liabilities (7) (4) (26) (26)

146 91 567 401 Changes in non-cash working capital components 60 72 20 59

206 163 587 460 Investing activities







Disposals of associates and joint ventures — — 3 1 Payments for property, plant and equipment (85) (73) (250) (258) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 46 6 55 27 Change in intangible and other assets (5) (5) (13) (8) Cash received (paid) for business combinations — 3 2 (311) Proceeds on disposals of a subsidiary, net of cash disposed — — — 9

(44) (69) (203) (540) Financing activities







Bank loans and advances 3 (3) 1 (5) Change in credit facilities (50) (278) (131) 39 Issuance of unsecured senior notes, net of related expenses — 1,026 409 1,026 Repurchase of unsecured senior notes — (776) (264) (776) Increase in other long-term debt 33 (1) 33 6 Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations (92) (31) (156) (125) Settlement of derivative financial instruments — — 1 — Issuance of common shares on public offering, net of transaction fees 120 — 120 — Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options — 1 7 5 Redemption of common shares (3) (1) (8) (9) Payment of other liabilities — — (121) — Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3) (3) (16) (17) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders (9) (8) (31) (23)

(1) (74) (156) 121 Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 161 20 228 41 Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (4) (3) 1 (9) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period 227 138 155 123 Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period 384 155 384 155

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). However, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM.

The Corporation's operations are managed in four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products), and Tissue Papers.



















SALES TO







For the 3-month periods ended December 31,

Canada United States Italy Other countries Total (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Packaging Products



















Containerboard 295 255 205 196 — — — — 500 451 Boxboard Europe — — — — 82 62 172 181 254 243 Specialty Products 46 32 76 71 — 1 1 1 123 105 Intersegment sales (4) (3) (2) — — — — — (6) (3)

337 284 279 267 82 63 173 182 871 796 Tissue Papers 71 65 310 332 — — — — 381 397 Intersegment sales and Corporate Activities 29 31 3 3 — — — — 32 34

437 380 592 602 82 63 173 182 1,284 1,227

















SALES TO









For the years ended December 31,

Canada United States Italy Other countries Total (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Packaging Products



















Containerboard 1,130 1,079 787 746 — — 1 2 1,918 1,827 Boxboard Europe — — — — 322 309 730 739 1,052 1,048 Specialty Products 165 136 305 304 — 2 3 50 473 492 Intersegment sales (13) (13) (5) (1) — — — — (18) (14)

1,282 1,202 1,087 1,049 322 311 734 791 3,425 3,353 Tissue Papers 278 257 1,336 1,242 — — 1 10 1,615 1,509 Intersegment sales and Corporate Activities 115 124 2 10 — — — — 117 134

1,675 1,583 2,425 2,301 322 311 735 801 5,157 4,996



OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Packaging Products







Containerboard 150 98 436 443 Boxboard Europe 18 8 122 92 Specialty Products 15 9 58 52

183 115 616 587 Tissue Papers 27 (3) 145 67 Corporate Activities (29) (36) (96) (104) Operating income before depreciation and amortization 181 76 665 550 Depreciation and amortization (72) (77) (299) (289) Financing expense and interest expense (revenue) on employee future benefits and other

liabilities (16) (21) (98) (143) Loss on repurchase of long-term debt — (14) (6) (14) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on long-term debt and financial instruments 3 (1) 6 6 Fair value revaluation loss on investments (3) — (3) — Share of results of associates and joint ventures 5 3 14 9 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 98 (34) 279 119



PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Packaging Products







Containerboard 44 28 111 83 Boxboard Europe 18 15 41 56 Specialty Products 10 9 25 20

72 52 177 159 Tissue Papers 42 36 104 110 Corporate Activities 10 8 26 48 Total acquisitions 124 96 307 317 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment (46) (6) (55) (27) Right-of-use assets acquisitions and acquisitions included in other debts (27) (8) (63) (50)

51 82 189 240 Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"







Beginning of year 28 31 46 37 End of year (40) (46) (40) (46) Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals 39 67 195 231

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES

SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from those of other corporations and some of them may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on repurchase of long-term debt, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps and option fair value revaluation, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, fair value revaluation gain or losses on investments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance measures and non-IFRS measures is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures are used in our financial disclosures:

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD): Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment when excluding depreciation and amortization. OIBD is widely used by investors as a measure of a corporation's ability to incur and service debt and as an evaluation metric.

Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.

Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate financial leverage.

Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro-forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis, including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any.

Non-IFRS measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to OIBD, to adjusted operating income (loss) and to adjusted OIBD by business segment is as follows:



Q4 2020 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Boxboard Europe Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 122 5 12 10 (40) 109 Depreciation and amortization 28 13 3 17 11 72 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 150 18 15 27 (219) 181 Specific items:











Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others (40) — — 2 — (38) Impairment charges (reversals) (2) 9 — 5 1 13 Restructuring costs — — — 6 2 8 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments 2 — — — — 2

(40) 9 — 13 3 (15) Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 110 27 15 40 (26) 166 Adjusted operating income (loss) 82 14 12 23 (37) 94



Q3 2020 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Boxboard Europe Specialty Products Tissue 111Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 71 19 11 3 (31) 73 Depreciation and amortization 30 12 5 22 12 81 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 101 31 16 25 (19) 154 Specific items :











Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (5) — — (2) — (7) Impairment charges — — — 13 — 13 Restructuring costs 3 — — — — 3 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 1 (2) — — — (1)

(1) (2) — 11 — 8 Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 100 29 16 36 (19) 162 Adjusted operating income (loss) 70 17 11 14 (31) 81



Q4 2019 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Boxboard Europe Specialty Products Tissue Papers1 Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 69 (6) 5 (21) (48) (1) Depreciation and amortization 29 14 4 18 12 77 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 98 8 9 (3) (36) 76 Specific items:











Loss on acquisitions, disposals and others 4 — — — 1 5 Inventory adjustment resulting from business acquisition — — — 2 — 2 Impairment charges 2 14 — 34 14 64 Restructuring costs 1 — — 2 — 3 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 1 2 — — (1) 2

8 16 — 38 14 76 Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 106 24 9 35 (22) 152 Adjusted operating income (loss) 77 10 5 17 (34) 75

Net earnings (loss), as per IFRS, is reconciled below with operating income, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2020 20191 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019











Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period 198 72 73 49 (26) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 36 28 4 9 3 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 45 19 21 (3) (11) Fair value revaluation loss on investments 3 — 3 — — Share of results of associates and joint ventures (14) (9) (5) (3) (3) Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments (6) (6) (3) (11) 1 Financing expense and interest expense (revenue) on employee future benefits and other liabilities and

other liabilities and loss on repurchase of long-term debt 104 157 16 32 42 Operating income 366 261 109 73 6 Specific items:









Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others (43) (24) (38) (7) 5 Inventory adjustment resulting from business acquisition — 2 — — 2 Impairment charges 39 69 13 13 64 Restructuring costs 13 9 8 3 3 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 1 (2) 2 (1) 2

10 54 (15) 8 76 Adjusted operating income 376 315 94 81 82 Depreciation and amortization 299 289 72 81 77 Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization 675 604 166 162 159

1 2019 third quarter consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of purchase price allocation.

The following table reconciles net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per share, as per IFRS, with adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per share) (unaudited) NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE 1

2020 20192 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019

2020 20192 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019























As per IFRS 198 72 73 49 (26)

$ 2.04 $ 0.77 $ 0.72 $ 0.51 $ (0.27) Specific items:





















Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others (43) (24) (38) (7) 5

$ (0.38) $ (0.28) $ (0.34) $ (0.05) $ 0.04 Inventory adjustment resulting from business acquisition — 2 — — 2

— $ 0.02 — — $ 0.02 Impairment charges 39 69 13 13 64

$ 0.29 $ 0.53 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.49 Restructuring costs 13 9 8 3 3

$ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 1 (2) 2 (1) 2

$ 0.02 $ (0.02) $ 0.02 — $ 0.01 Loss on repurchase of long-term debt 6 14 — 6 14

$ 0.05 $ 0.11 — $ 0.05 $ 0.11 Unrealized gain on interest rate swaps and option fair value (11) — (11) — (1)

$ (0.12) — $ (0.12) — $ (0.01) Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt

and financial instruments (6) (6) (3) (11) 1

$ (0.05) $ (0.06) $ (0.02) $ (0.12) $ 0.01 Fair value revaluation loss on investments 3 — 3 — —

$ 0.02 — $ 0.02 — — Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments

and attributable to non-controlling interest1 (13) (38) (5) (4) (35)

$ (0.02) $ (0.12) — $ (0.02) $ (0.12)

(11) 24 (31) (1) 55

$ (0.09) $ 0.25 $ (0.30) $ (0.01) $ 0.57 Adjusted 187 96 42 48 29

$ 1.95 $ 1.02 $ 0.42 $ 0.50 $ 0.30

1 Specific amounts per share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments. 2 2019 third quarter consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of purchase price allocation.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with operating income and operating income before depreciation and amortization:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2020 20191 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 Cash flow from operating activities 587 460 206 136 163 Changes in non-cash working capital components (20) (59) (60) (30) (72) Depreciation and amortization (299) (289) (72) (81) (77) Net income taxes paid 9 27 10 1 13 Net financing expense paid 79 133 6 49 32 Premium paid on long-term debt repurchase 4 11 — 4 11 Gain (loss) on acquisitions, disposals and others 43 27 38 7 (5) Impairment charges and restructuring costs (52) (68) (21) (16) (62) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments (1) 2 (2) 1 (2) Dividend received, employee future benefits and others 16 17 4 2 (2) Operating income 366 261 109 73 (1) Depreciation and amortization 299 289 72 81 77 Operating income before depreciation and amortization 665 550 181 154 76

1 2019 third quarter consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of purchase price allocation

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities to adjusted free cash flow, which is also calculated on a per share basis:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amount per share or otherwise mentioned) (unaudited) 2020 2019 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 Cash flow from operating activities 587 460 206 136 163 Changes in non-cash working capital components (20) (59) (60) (30) (72) Cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working

capital components) 567 401 146 106 91 Specific items paid 15 24 6 9 16 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities 582 425 152 115 107 Capital expenditures & other assets1 and right-of-use assets payments, net of disposals (250) (278) (55) (60) (80) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests (47) (40) (12) (11) (11) Adjusted free cash flow 285 107 85 44 16 Adjusted free cash flow per share $ 2.97 $ 1.14 $ 0.85 $ 0.46 $ 0.17 Weighted average basic number of shares outstanding 95,924,835 93,987,980 99,937,437 95,019,694 94,287,895























1 Excluding increase in investments

The following table reconciles total debt and net debt with the ratio of net debt to adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBD):

(in millions of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Long-term debt 1,949 1,947 2,022 Current portion of long-term debt 102 253 85 Bank loans and advances 12 9 11 Total debt 2,063 2,209 2,118 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 384 227 155 Net debt 1,679 1,982 1,963 Adjusted OIBD (last twelve months) 675 661 604 Net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio 2.5 x 3.0 x 3.3 x

Source:

Allan Hogg

Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer



