Q4 2024 Highlights

Sales of $1,211 million (compared with $1,201 million in Q3 2024 and $1,138 million in Q4 2023);

(compared with in Q3 2024 and in Q4 2023); Operating income of $16 million (compared with operating income of $36 million in Q3 2024 and operating loss of $(24) million in Q4 2023);

(compared with operating income of in Q3 2024 and operating loss of in Q4 2023); Net loss per common share of ($0.13) (compared with net earnings per common share of $0.01 in Q3 2024 and a net loss per common share of ($0.57) in Q4 2023);

(compared with net earnings per common share of in Q3 2024 and a net loss per common share of in Q4 2023); Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A) 1 ) of $146 million (compared with $140 million in Q3 2024 and $122 million in Q4 2023);

) of (compared with in Q3 2024 and $122 million in Q4 2023); Adjusted net earnings per common share1 of $0.25 (compared with $0.27 in Q3 2024 and $0.05 in Q4 2023);

2024 Annual Highlights

Sales of $4,701 million (compared with $4,638 million in 2023);

(compared with in 2023); Operating income of $95 million (compared with $40 million in 2023);

(compared with in 2023); Net loss per common share of ($0.31) (compared with ($0.76) in 2023);

(compared with in 2023); Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A) 1 ) of $501 million (compared with $558 million in 2023);

) of $501 million (compared with $558 million in 2023); Adjusted net earnings per common share 1 of $0.60 (compared with $1.08 in 2023);

of (compared with in 2023); Net debt 1 of $2,096 million as of December 31, 2024 (compared with $1,882 million as of December 31, 2023). Net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio 1 of 4.2x, versus from 3.4x as of December 31, 2023;

of as of December 31, 2024 (compared with as of December 31, 2023). Net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio of 4.2x, versus from 3.4x as of December 31, 2023; Total capital expenditures, net of disposals, totaled $29 million in Q4 2024 and $127 million in 2024. The Corporation's 2025 forecasted capital expenditures will be approximately $175 million .

Hugues Simon, President and CEO, commented: "Our fourth quarter 2024 performance was in line with expectations. Favourable average selling prices and raw material costs in the Containerboard business drove stronger sequential results, offsetting the impact of usual lower seasonal volumes. Specialty Products continued to perform well despite slightly lower volume sequentially. In Tissue, average selling prices and raw material costs were advantageous, and fully offset slightly higher operational costs. Broadly, the depreciation of the Canadian dollar benefited quarterly results, but led to higher reported debt levels at the end of the year given the company's $1.3 billion of US denominated debts."

Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Simon commented, "Operationally, raw material costs remain a tailwind for our businesses in the first quarter, and we are currently seeing steady seasonal demand levels. We will not be providing an outlook for near-term financial or business-specific performance given the lack of clarity regarding the implementation of bilateral tariffs between Canada and the United States. The continued risk has resulted in significant near-term macro-economic uncertainty, and may disrupt or negatively impact future demand levels, customer buying patterns and the economic performance of both countries.

As we have previously disclosed in our financial filings, approximately 11% of our annual sales are derived from finished products made in Canada and sold to US customers. In addition to this, cross-border inter-company transfers and raw material sourcing increases this potential annual exposure to tariffs to approximately 15% of revenues. Proactive steps to mitigate these impacts have been initiated, and include changes to raw material sourcing, reallocating production to minimize inter country shipping, and adapting our commercial strategies with our customers and our suppliers. We are diligently working on these strategies and have a process in place to minimize potential impacts on our cash flow, our customers and our operations.

This diligence applies equally to the strategic areas of focus we have set for the company for the next 24 months. Capitalizing on our commitment to excellence, we have established wide-ranging initiatives targeting efficiency and productivity improvements while assuring best-in-class health and safety in our operations. Central to these work streams are an enhanced commercial approach and excellent service levels to ensure that Cascades is the supplier of choice for our customers. These key strategic objectives are targeting baseline profitability improvements, stronger sustainable net free cash flow levels and capital deployment focused on debt reduction. Successfully achieving these objectives over the next 24 months will support future growth opportunities and shareholder value creation."

Financial Summary

Selected consolidated information

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per common share) (unaudited) 2024 2023 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023











Sales 4,701 4,638 1,211 1,201 1,138 As Reported









Operating income (loss) 95 40 16 36 (24) Net earnings (loss) (31) (76) (13) 1 (57) per common share (basic) ($0.31) ($0.76) ($0.13) $0.01 ($0.57) Adjusted1









Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A)) 501 558 146 140 122 Net earnings 60 109 25 27 5 per common share (basic) $0.60 $1.08 $0.25 $0.27 $0.05 Margin (EBITDA (A) / Sales) 10.7 % 12.0 % 12.1 % 11.7 % 10.7 % Net debt1 2,096 1,882 2,096 2,039 1,882 Net debt / EBITDA (A) ratio1 4.2x 3.4x 4.2x 4.3x 3.4x



Segmented sales

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2024 2023 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023











Packaging Products









Containerboard 2,364 2,277 613 610 561 Specialty Products 671 642 175 169 160 Inter-segment sales (26) (31) (6) (6) (8)

3,009 2,888 782 773 713 Tissue Papers 1,548 1,615 394 390 390 Inter-segment sales, Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities 144 135 35 38 35 Sales 4,701 4,638 1,211 1,201 1,138



Segmented operating income (loss)

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2024 2023 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023











Packaging Products









Containerboard 101 128 69 24 (33) Specialty Products 44 66 (11) 17 13











Tissue Papers 97 (2) 4 24 34











Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities (147) (152) (46) (29) (38) Operating income (loss) 95 40 16 36 (24)

Segmented EBITDA (A)1

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2024 2023 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023











Packaging Products









Containerboard 304 390 104 90 67 Specialty Products 106 91 28 27 19











Tissue Papers 192 182 45 43 61











Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities (101) (105) (31) (20) (25) EBITDA (A)1 501 558 146 140 122



Analysis of results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 (compared to the same period last year)

The Corporation's fourth quarter sales of $1,211 million increased by $73 million compared with the same period last year. This was driven by consolidated net benefits of $42 million from higher selling prices, $23 million from stronger volumes, and $21 million from a more favourable foreign exchange. These were partially offset by a $13 million sales mix impact.

The fourth quarter EBITDA (A)1 totaled $146 million, an increase of $24 million, or 20%, from the $122 million generated in the same period last year. This increase was driven by consolidated net benefits of $42 million from higher selling prices, mainly in the Containerboard segment. These were partially offset by impacts of $15 million from higher raw material costs and $4 million from higher production costs.

The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our fourth quarter 2024 operating income and/or net loss were:

$55 million of impairment charge on assets related to a previously closed plant in the United States and to a decision to discontinue product lines in the United States (operating income and net loss);

of impairment charge on assets related to a previously closed plant in and to a decision to discontinue product lines in (operating income and net loss); $8 million of restructuring costs related to plant closures in Canada and in the United States (operating income and net loss);

of restructuring costs related to plant closures in and in (operating income and net loss); $8 million gain from sale of some assets, net of additional environmental cost (operating income and net loss);

gain from sale of some assets, net of additional environmental cost (operating income and net loss); $1 million unrealized gain on financial instruments (operating income and net loss);

unrealized gain on financial instruments (operating income and net loss); $2 million unrealized gain on interest rate hedge instruments (net loss);

unrealized gain on interest rate hedge instruments (net loss); $1 million foreign exchange loss on long-term debt and financial instruments (net loss).

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation posted a net loss of $(13) million, or ($0.13) per common share, compared to a net loss of $(57) million, or ($0.57) per common share, in the same period of 2023. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation posted net earnings of $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, or $0.25 per common share, compared to net earnings of $5 million, or $0.05 per common share, in the same period of 2023.

Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid

The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share to be paid on March 20, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2025. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the fourth quarter of 2024, Cascades purchased no common shares for cancellation.

2024 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Management will discuss the 2024 fourth quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-990-4777 (international 1-289-819-1299). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com) under the "Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until March 20, 2025 by dialing 1-888-660-6345 (international 1-289-819-1450), access code 64459 #.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 27 54 Accounts receivable 469 453 Current income tax assets 4 12 Inventories 685 568 Current portion of financial assets 1 1

1,186 1,088 Long-term assets



Investments in associates and joint ventures 97 94 Property, plant and equipment 2,847 2,808 Intangible assets with finite useful life 41 55 Other assets 105 78 Deferred income tax assets 220 167 Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life 504 482

5,000 4,772 Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Bank loans and advances 10 — Trade and other payables 748 703 Current income tax liabilities 2 6 Current portion of Unsecured senior notes of $175 million to be refinanced 175 — Current portion of long-term debt 67 67 Current portion of provisions for charges 42 14 Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities 43 29

1,087 819 Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt 1,871 1,869 Provisions for charges 58 61 Financial liabilities — 5 Other liabilities 80 94 Deferred income tax liabilities 133 143

3,229 2,991 Equity



Capital stock 616 613 Contributed surplus 16 15 Retained earnings 1,019 1,096 Accumulated other comprehensive income 73 15 Equity attributable to Shareholders 1,724 1,739 Non-controlling interests 47 42 Total equity 1,771 1,781

5,000 4,772



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)



For the 3-month periods

ended December 31, For the years

ended December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of

common shares) (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales 1,211 1,138 4,701 4,638









Supply chain and logistic 721 677 2,847 2,741 Wages and employee benefits expenses 277 273 1,086 1,082 Depreciation and amortization 76 73 282 272 Maintenance and repair 64 58 244 236 Other operational costs 3 8 23 21 Impairment charges 55 48 64 209 Other loss (gain) (8) 13 19 12 Restructuring costs 8 12 46 23 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (1) — (5) 2 Operating income (loss) 16 (24) 95 40 Financing expense 34 36 142 128 Share of results of associates and joint ventures (5) (3) (19) (22) Loss before income taxes (13) (57) (28) (66) Recovery of income taxes (6) (4) (14) (13) Net loss including non-controlling interests for the period (7) (53) (14) (53) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 6 4 17 23 Net loss attributable to Shareholders for the period (13) (57) (31) (76) Net loss per common share







Basic ($0.13) ($0.57) ($0.31) ($0.76) Diluted ($0.13) ($0.57) ($0.31) ($0.76) Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding 100,988,040 100,685,574 100,865,833 100,542,206 Weighted average number of diluted common shares 101,349,476 101,127,112 101,119,887 100,964,908



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



For the 3-month periods

ended December 31, For the years

ended December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss including non-controlling interests for the period (7) (53) (14) (53) Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings







Translation adjustments







Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries 74 (25) 98 (25) Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities (34) 12 (43) 11 Cash flow hedges







Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments — (2) 1 (6) Recovery of (provision for) income taxes 4 (1) 5 —

44 (16) 61 (20) Items that are not released to earnings







Actuarial gain (loss) on employee future benefits (1) 4 6 9 Provision for income taxes — (1) (2) (2)

(1) 3 4 7 Other comprehensive income (loss) 43 (13) 65 (13) Comprehensive income (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period 36 (66) 51 (66) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period 8 3 20 22 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period 28 (69) 31 (88)



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY



For the year ended December 31, 2024 (in millions of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited) CAPITAL STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED

EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-

CONTROLLING

INTERESTS TOTAL EQUITY Balance - Beginning of year 613 15 1,096 15 1,739 42 1,781 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings (loss) — — (31) — (31) 17 (14) Other comprehensive income — — 4 58 62 3 65

— — (27) 58 31 20 51 Dividends — — (48) — (48) (15) (63) Stock options expense — 2 — — 2 — 2 Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 3 (1) — — 2 — 2 Acquisitions of non-controlling interests — — (2) — (2) — (2) Balance - End of year 616 16 1,019 73 1,724 47 1,771

















For the year ended December 31, 2023 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) CAPITAL STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED

EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-CONTROLLING

INTERESTS TOTAL

EQUITY Balance - Beginning of year 611 14 1,212 34 1,871 57 1,928 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings (loss) — — (76) — (76) 23 (53) Other comprehensive income (loss) — — 7 (19) (12) (1) (13)

— — (69) (19) (88) 22 (66) Dividends — — (48) — (48) (36) (84) Stock options expense — 1 — — 1 — 1 Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 2 — — — 2 — 2 Acquisitions of non-controlling interests — — 1 — 1 (1) — Balance - End of year 613 15 1,096 15 1,739 42 1,781



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the 3-month periods

ended December 31, For the years

ended December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities







Net loss attributable to Shareholders for the period (13) (57) (31) (76) Adjustments for:







Financing expense 34 36 142 128 Depreciation and amortization 76 73 282 272 Impairment charges 55 48 64 209 Other loss (gain) (8) 13 19 12 Restructuring costs 8 12 46 23 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (1) — (5) 2 Recovery of income taxes (6) (4) (14) (13) Share of results of associates and joint ventures (5) (3) (19) (22) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 6 4 17 23 Net financing expense paid (22) (20) (135) (129) Net income taxes paid — — (4) (9) Dividends received 8 2 17 9 Provisions for charges and other liabilities (23) (13) (84) (32)

109 91 295 397 Changes in non-cash working capital components 45 149 (23) 113

154 240 272 510 Investing activities







Disposals in associates and joint ventures — 2 — 12 Payments for property, plant and equipment (45) (47) (161) (350) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 16 1 34 7 Change in intangible and other assets (3) — (23) (1)

(32) (44) (150) (332) Financing activities







Bank loans and advances 3 — 10 (3) Change in credit facilities (67) (126) (4) (92) Change in credit facilities without recourse to the Corporation (28) (7) (16) 92 Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations (2024 - $67 million

($17 million for 3-month period); 2023 - $59 million ($15 million for 3-month period)) (21) (20) (75) (137) Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options — — 2 2 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3) (3) (15) (36) Acquisition of non-controlling interests — — (3) (3) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders (12) (12) (48) (48)

(128) (168) (149) (225) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (6) 28 (27) (47) Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (1) — — (1) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period 34 26 54 102 Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period 27 54 27 54



SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Corporation's operations are managed in three segments: Containerboard and Specialty Products (these two segments constitute the Corporation's Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in Note 2.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker (CODM). The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM. The CODM assesses the performance of each reportable segment based on sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude specific items (EBITDA (A)). The CODM considers EBITDA (A) to be the best performance measure of the Corporation's activities.

Sales for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Inter-segment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value.

EBITDA (A) does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards; accordingly, it may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies. Investors should not view EBITDA (A) as an alternative measure to, for example, net earnings, or as a measure of operating results, which are IFRS Accounting Standards measures.

Sales by business segment are shown in the following table:



SALES For the 3-month periods ended December 31 (in millions of

Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2024 2023 Total Inter-

segment Packaging

Products Inter-

segment All External Total Inter- segment Packaging

Products Inter-

segment All External Packaging Products















Containerboard 613 (5) (7) 601 561 (7) (7) 547 Specialty Products 175 (1) (7) 167 160 (1) (5) 154

788 (6) (14) 768 721 (8) (12) 701 Tissue Papers 394 — — 394 390 — — 390 Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities 84 — (35) 49 81 — (34) 47

1,266 (6) (49) 1,211 1,192 (8) (46) 1,138



SALES For the years ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian

dollars) (unaudited) 2024 2023 Total Inter-

segment Packaging

Products Inter-

segment All External Total Inter-

segment Packaging

Products Inter-

segment All External Packaging Products















Containerboard 2,364 (23) (27) 2,314 2,277 (27) (29) 2,221 Specialty Products 671 (3) (24) 644 642 (4) (19) 619

3,035 (26) (51) 2,958 2,919 (31) (48) 2,840 Tissue Papers 1,548 — (1) 1,547 1,615 — (2) 1,613 Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities 345 — (149) 196 321 — (136) 185

4,928 (26) (201) 4,701 4,855 (31) (186) 4,638



EBITDA (A) by business segment is reconciled to IFRS Accounting Standards measure, namely operating income (loss), and is shown in the following table:



For the 3-month period ended December 31, 2024 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue

Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 69 (11) 4 (46) 16 Depreciation and amortization 41 7 14 14 76 Impairment charges — 32 23 — 55 Other gain (7) — — (1) (8) Restructuring costs 2 — 4 2 8 Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments (1) — — — (1) EBITDA (A) 104 28 45 (31) 146 Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in

operating income (loss) 473 142 325 58 998



For the 3-month period ended December 31, 2023 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue

Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) (33) 13 34 (38) (24) Depreciation and amortization 39 5 17 12 73 Impairment charges 43 1 4 — 48 Other loss (gain) 18 (1) (4) — 13 Restructuring costs 1 1 10 — 12 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (1) — — 1 — EBITDA (A) 67 19 61 (25) 122 Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in

operating income (loss) 455 136 311 48 950



For the year ended December 31, 2024 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue

Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 101 44 97 (147) 95 Depreciation and amortization 154 25 56 47 282 Impairment charges 2 36 26 — 64 Other loss (gain) 20 — — (1) 19 Restructuring costs 29 1 13 3 46 Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments (2) — — (3) (5) EBITDA (A) 304 106 192 (101) 501 Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in

operating income (loss) 1,916 546 1,267 204 3,933



For the year ended December 31, 2023 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue

Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 128 66 (2) (152) 40 Depreciation and amortization 141 21 67 43 272 Impairment charges 104 2 103 — 209 Other loss (gain) 18 — (6) — 12 Restructuring costs 1 2 20 — 23 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (2) — — 4 2 EBITDA (A) 390 91 182 (105) 558 Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in

operating income (loss) 1,734 531 1,353 205 3,823



Payments for property, plant and equipment by business segment are shown in the following table:



PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

For the 3-month periods ended December 31, For the years

ended December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Packaging Products







Containerboard 44 39 136 223 Specialty Products 15 13 31 32

59 52 167 255 Tissue Papers 22 16 54 39 Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities 20 20 49 49 Total acquisitions 101 88 270 343 Right-of-use assets acquisitions and provisions (non-cash) (49) (28) (122) (54)

52 60 148 289 Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"







Beginning of the period 25 32 45 106 End of the period (32) (45) (32) (45) Payments for property, plant and equipment 45 47 161 350 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment (16) (1) (34) (7) Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals 29 46 127 343



SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from that of other corporations and some of these items may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on repurchase of long-term debt, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate hedge instruments and option fair value revaluation, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, fair value revaluation gains or losses on investments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.

RECONCILIATION AND USES OF NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS Accounting Standards ("non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance and capital measures, as well as non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures, is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures and other financial measures are used in our financial disclosures:

Non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA (A): represents the operating income (as published in the Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) of the Consolidated Financial Statements) before depreciation and amortization excluding specific items. Measure used to assess recurring operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted net earnings: Measure used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Adjusted cash flow: Measure used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchases, dividend increases and strategic investments.

Free cash flow: Measure used to calculate the excess cash the Corporation generates by subtracting capital expenditures (excluding strategic projects) from the EBITDA (A).

Working capital: Measure used to assess the short-term liquidity of the Corporation.

Other financial measures

Total debt: Measure used to calculate all the Corporation's debt, including long-term debt and bank loans. Often put in relation to equity to calculate the debt-to-equity ratio.

Net debt: Measure used to calculate the Corporation's total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Often put in relation to EBITDA (A) to calculate net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio.

Non-IFRS Accounting Standards ratios

Net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's ability to pay its debt and evaluate financial leverage.

EBITDA (A) margin: Ratio used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis calculated as a percentage of sales.

Adjusted net earnings per common share: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Ratio of net debt / (total equity and net debt): Ratio used to evaluate the Corporation's financial leverage and the risk to Shareholders.

Working capital as a percentage of sales: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's operating liquidity performance.

Adjusted cash flow per common share: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's financial flexibility.

Free cash flow ratio: Ratio used to measure the liquidity and efficiency of how much more cash the Corporation generates than it uses to run the business by subtracting capital expenditures (excluding strategic projects) from the EBITDA (A) calculated as a percentage of sales.

Non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures and other financial measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS Accounting Standards. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures and other financial measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

The CODM assesses the performance of each reportable segment based on sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude specific items (EBITDA (A)1). The CODM considers EBITDA (A)1 to be the best performance measure of the Corporation's activities.

EBITDA (A)1 by business segment is reconciled to IFRS Accounting Standards measure, namely operating income (loss), and is shown in the following table:



Q4 2024 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue

Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 69 (11) 4 (46) 16 Depreciation and amortization 41 7 14 14 76 Impairment charges — 32 23 — 55 Other gain (7) — — (1) (8) Restructuring costs 2 — 4 2 8 Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments (1) — — — (1) EBITDA (A)1 104 28 45 (31) 146 Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in

operating income (loss) 473 142 325 58 998



Q3 2024 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue

Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 24 17 24 (29) 36 Depreciation and amortization 38 6 16 10 70 Impairment charges — 4 3 — 7 Other loss 24 — — — 24 Restructuring costs 5 — — — 5 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (1) — — (1) (2) EBITDA (A)1 90 27 43 (20) 140 Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included

in operating income (loss) 488 138 325 52 1,003



Q4 2023 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue

Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) (33) 13 34 (38) (24) Depreciation and amortization 39 5 17 12 73 Impairment charges 43 1 4 — 48 Other loss (gain) 18 (1) (4) — 13 Restructuring costs 1 1 10 — 12 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (1) — — 1 — EBITDA (A)1 67 19 61 (25) 122 Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in

operating income (loss) 455 136 311 48 950

2024 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue

Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 101 44 97 (147) 95 Depreciation and amortization 154 25 56 47 282 Impairment charges 2 36 26 — 64 Other loss (gain) 20 — — (1) 19 Restructuring costs 29 1 13 3 46 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (2) — — (3) (5) EBITDA (A)1 304 106 192 (101) 501 Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in

operating income (loss) 1,916 546 1,267 204 3,933



2023 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue

Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 128 66 (2) (152) 40 Depreciation and amortization 141 21 67 43 272 Impairment charges 104 2 103 — 209 Other loss (gain) 18 — (6) — 12 Restructuring costs 1 2 20 — 23 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (2) — — 4 2 EBITDA (A)1 390 91 182 (105) 558 Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included

in operating income (loss) 1,734 531 1,353 205 3,823



The following table reconciles net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per common share, as reported, with adjusted net earnings1 and adjusted net earnings per common share1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share

amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited) NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE2

2024 2023 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023

2024 2023 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 As reported (31) (76) (13) 1 (57)

($0.31) ($0.76) ($0.13) $0.01 ($0.57) Specific items:





















Impairment charges 64 209 55 7 48

$0.48 $1.56 $0.41 $0.06 $0.35 Other loss (gain) 19 12 (8) 24 13

$0.13 $0.09 ($0.07) $0.18 $0.10 Restructuring costs 46 23 8 5 12

$0.34 $0.18 $0.06 $0.03 $0.10 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial

instruments (5) 2 (1) (2) —

($0.04) $0.01 ($0.01) ($0.01) — Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate hedge

instrument (1) 1 (2) 2 1

($0.01) $0.01 ($0.02) $0.01 $0.01 Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term

debt and financial instruments 1 — 1 (1) 1

$0.01 — $0.01 ($0.01) — Share of results of associates and joint

ventures — (10) — — (1)

— ($0.08) — — ($0.01) Tax effect on specific items, other tax

adjustments and attributable to non-

controlling interest2 (33) (52) (15) (9) (12)

— $0.07 — — $0.07

91 185 38 26 62

$0.91 $1.84 $0.38 $0.26 $0.62 Adjusted1 60 109 25 27 5

$0.60 $1.08 $0.25 $0.27 $0.05 Weighted average basic number of common

shares outstanding











100,865,833 100,542,206 100,988,040 100,988,040 100,685,574

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with EBITDA (A)1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2024 2023 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Cash flow from operating activities 272 510 154 102 240 Changes in non-cash working capital components 23 (113) (45) (26) (149) Net income taxes paid 4 9 — 1 — Net financing expense paid 135 129 22 48 20 Provisions for charges and other liabilities, net of dividends received 67 23 15 15 11 EBITDA (A)1 501 558 146 140 122



The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities1. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities1 to adjusted cash flow generated (used)1, which is also calculated on a per common share basis:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts or otherwise noted) (unaudited) 2024 2023 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Cash flow from operating activities 272 510 154 102 240 Changes in non-cash working capital components 23 (113) (45) (26) (149) Cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working

capital components) 295 397 109 76 91 Restructuring costs paid 61 24 20 10 12 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities1 356 421 129 86 103 Payments for property, plant and equipment (161) (350) (45) (35) (47) Change in intangible and other assets (23) (1) (3) — — Lease obligation payments (67) (59) (17) (15) (15) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 34 7 16 1 1

139 18 80 37 42 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (15) (36) (3) (4) (3) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests (48) (48) (12) (12) (12) Adjusted cash flow generated (used)1 76 (66) 65 21 27 Adjusted cash flow generated (used) per common share1 (in Canadian dollars) $0.75 ($0.66) $0.64 $0.21 $0.27 Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding 100,865,833 100,542,206 100,988,040 100,988,040 100,685,574



The following table reconciles total debt1 and net debt1 with the ratio of net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A))1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Long-term debt 1,871 1,828 1,869 Current portion of Unsecured senior notes of $175 million to be refinanced 175 175 — Current portion of long-term debt 67 63 67 Bank loans and advances 10 7 — Total debt1 2,123 2,073 1,936 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (27) (34) (54) Net debt1 as reported 2,096 2,039 1,882 Last twelve months EBITDA (A)1 501 477 558 Net debt / EBITDA (A) ratio1 4.2x 4.3x 3.4x

