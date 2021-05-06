Cascades Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2021 Français
May 06, 2021
Volume headwinds in Tissue limit consolidated performance
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.
Q1 2021 Highlights (comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations2)
- Sales of $1,182 million (compared with $1,242 million in Q4 2020 (-5%) and $1,265 million in Q1 2020 (-7%))
- As reported (including specific items)
- Operating income of $52 million (compared with $113 million in Q4 2020 (-54%) and $87 million in Q1 2020 (-40%))
- Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)1 of $128 million (compared with $183 million in Q4 2020 (-30%) and $157 million in Q1 2020 (-18%))
- Net earnings per share of $0.22 (compared with $0.72 in Q4 2020 and $0.24 in Q1 2020)
- Adjusted (excluding specific items)1
- Operating income of $65 million (compared with $92 million in Q4 2020 (-29%) and $87 million in Q1 2020 (-25%))
- OIBD of $141 million (compared with $162 million in Q4 2020 (-13%) and $157 million in Q1 2020 (-10%))
- Net earnings per share of $0.29 (compared with $0.42 in Q4 2020 and $0.42 in Q1 2020)
- Net debt1 of $1,654 million as at March 31, 2021 (compared with $1,679 million as at December 31, 2020). Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio1, 3 of 2.5x is unchanged from December 31, 2020.
- Adjusted free cash flow1 of ($4) million, or ($0.04) per share, in Q1 2021, compared to $83 million, or $0.83 per share, in Q4 2020 and $55 million, or $0.58 per share, in Q1 2020.
- Total capital expenditures, net of disposals, of $78 million in Q1 2021, compared to $37 million in Q4 2020 and to $73 million in Q1 2020; Forecasted 2021 capital expenditures of between $450 million and $475 million, encompassing $250 million for the Bear Island containerboard conversion project in Virginia, USA, is unchanged.
- Following the February 2021 announcement by Reno De Medici S.p.A. (Boxboard Europe) regarding the sale of its French virgin fibre boxboard subsidiary, financial information of this facility are now presented as discontinued operations. The transaction closed April 30, 2021.
|
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
|
2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
|
3 Not adjusted for discontinued operations.
Mario Plourde, President and CEO, commented: "Our first quarter consolidated results highlight the dynamic and challenging business environment in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The sequential decrease in our results was largely driven by an important contraction in retail tissue demand as customers worked through high inventory levels built up throughout 2020, and continued lower volumes in Away-from-Home. Tissue volumes were also impacted by inclement weather in the quarter, which resulted in lost production in one of the Corporation's Southern U.S. tissue plants. Conversely, the European Boxboard segment generated strong sequential sales growth in the period, the beneficial impact of which was offset by a notable increase in raw material prices and higher energy costs in the period. Solid demand levels and higher selling prices in the Containerboard segment were largely offset by transportation and raw material cost increases, and lower volume related to seasonality and scheduled maintenance downtime in the first three months of the year. Specialty Products generated strong sequential margin improvement.
Within the context of today's unpredictable business environment, we are pleased with the progress we made in our strategic initiatives and investments during the first quarter. The optimization and modernization of our Tissue platform is nearing completion, and the strategic decisions and investments made in recent years have better equipped this business to navigate the current challenging market dynamics. In Containerboard, our Bear Island conversion project is advancing on schedule and on budget, and the European Boxboard segment is expected to close its acquisition of Papelera del Principado S.A. ("Paprinsa") at the end of June 2021. We continued to focus on our margin improvement program, with these initiatives expected to contribute 1% annually to our consolidated adjusted OIBD level based on our 2019 reference year."
Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Plourde commented, "In light of continued uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, we are maintaining a cautiously optimistic view for our near-term performance. Sequential results from our Tissue business are expected to remain stable, with performance over the longer-term expected to improve as consumer tissue demand normalizes once inventories are re-balanced, Away-from-Home demand increases as the economy and businesses reopen, and benefits are realized from the high single digit price increase announced for consumer and Away-from-Home tissue products beginning in the third quarter. We expect near-term Containerboard performance to reflect good demand and cumulative benefits from announced price increases, counterbalanced by raw material price inflation and planned maintenance downtime at our two Niagara Falls facilities in the second quarter. Near-term results for the Specialty Products are forecasted to remain stable sequentially, with higher volume and average selling prices offsetting slightly higher raw material costs. Lastly, sequential performance from the European Boxboard segment is expected to remain stable as good volumes and higher average selling price as a result of announced price increases should mitigate higher raw material costs.
More broadly speaking, we are focused on advancing our Bear Island containerboard project, and finalizing modernization investments in our tissue converting operations. These investments will be fully funded by projected operational cash flows for the year. We continue to remain vigilant on ensuring the health and safety of our employees, and on actively working with our customers to meet their evolving needs and expectations."
Financial Summary
Selected consolidated information
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per share) (unaudited)
|
Q1 2021
|
Q4 20202
|
Q1 20202
|
Sales
|
1,182
|
1,242
|
1,265
|
As Reported
|
Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)1
|
128
|
183
|
157
|
Operating income
|
52
|
113
|
87
|
Net earnings
|
22
|
73
|
22
|
per share
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.72
|
$
|
0.24
|
Adjusted1
|
Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)
|
141
|
162
|
157
|
Operating income
|
65
|
92
|
87
|
Net earnings
|
29
|
42
|
39
|
per share
|
$
|
0.29
|
$
|
0.42
|
0.42
|
Margin (OIBD)
|
11.9
|
%
|
13.0
|
%
|
12.4
|
%
|
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for reconciliation of these figures.
|
2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
Segmented OIBD as reported
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
|
Q1 2021
|
Q4 20202
|
Q1 20202
|
Packaging Products
|
Containerboard
|
96
|
150
|
102
|
Boxboard Europe
|
23
|
18
|
31
|
Specialty Products
|
18
|
15
|
11
|
Tissue Papers
|
18
|
27
|
45
|
Corporate Activities
|
(23)
|
(29)
|
(28)
|
Total before discontinued operations
|
132
|
181
|
161
|
Discontinued operations - Boxboard Europe
|
(4)
|
2
|
(4)
|
OIBD as reported
|
128
|
183
|
157
|
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for reconciliation of these figures.
|
2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
Segmented adjusted OIBD1
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
|
Q1 2021
|
Q4 20202
|
Q1 20202
|
Packaging Products
|
Containerboard
|
108
|
110
|
99
|
Boxboard Europe
|
23
|
27
|
30
|
Specialty Products
|
18
|
15
|
12
|
Tissue Papers
|
20
|
40
|
45
|
Corporate Activities
|
(24)
|
(26)
|
(25)
|
Total before discontinued operations
|
145
|
166
|
161
|
Discontinued operations - Boxboard Europe
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
Adjusted OIBD
|
141
|
162
|
157
|
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
|
2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
Analysis of results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 (compared to the same period last year2)
Sales of $1,182 million decreased by $83 million, or 7%, compared with the same period last year. This was driven by lower volumes in the Tissue segment attributable to continued COVID-19 related market softness in the Away-from-Home segment, and an important contraction in consumer retail product volumes as customers rebalanced inventory levels that had been built up in response to elevated Covid-19 demand. This was partially offset by stronger volumes in all packaging segments, most notably in the Containerboard segment which benefited from strong demand on both the manufacturing and converting side. Year-over-year consolidated sales levels also benefited from more favourable average selling prices and sales mix, with price increases realized in Tissue and Containerboard. Foreign exchange rates were beneficial for the European Boxboard business, but these benefits were more than offset by the impact of less favourable foreign exchange rates in North America.
The Corporation generated an operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) of $128 million in the first quarter of 2021, down from $157 million in the first quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis1, first quarter OIBD totaled $141 million, a decrease of $16 million, or 10% from the $157 million generated in the same period last year. This decrease is largely attributable to lower Tissue results, which reflected difficult year-over-year comparisons following elevated Covid-19 related demand in the year-ago period and customer inventory management in the current period that impacted retail consumer demand levels. European Boxboard adjusted OIBD levels also decreased from the year ago period, as material cost inflation more than offset the benefits from improved volumes. Good results from the North American packaging segments partially counterbalanced these headwinds. Results from the Containerboard segment increased 9% year-over-year, with higher volumes and beneficial selling price and sales mix mitigating the impact of higher raw material prices, while those of Specialty Products increased 50% compared to the prior year period, driven by higher volumes and better realized spreads. Results also benefited from lower SG&A costs as a $10 million expected credit loss provision on accounts receivable amounts was recorded in 2020 in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our first quarter 2021 OIBD and/or net earnings were:
- $5 million of restructuring charges recorded in Containerboard and Tissue as part of profitability improvement and restructuring initiatives (OIBD and net earnings);
- $8 million unrealized loss on financial instruments (OIBD and net earnings);
- $3 million foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments (net earnings);
For the 3-month period ended March 31, 2021, the Corporation posted net earnings of $22 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to net earnings of $22 million, or $0.24 per share, in the same period of 2020. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation generated net earnings of $29 million in the first quarter of 2021, or $0.29 per share, compared to net earnings of $39 million, or $0.42 per share, in the same period of 2020.
|
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
|
2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid
The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on June 3, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2021. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). Cascades purchased no share for cancellation during the first quarter of 2021.
2021 First Quarter Results Conference Call Details
Management will discuss the 2021 first quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-231-8191 (international dial-in 1-647-427-7450). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com under the "Investors" section). A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until June 6, 2021 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (international dial-in 1-416-849-0833), access code 1148359.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 12,000 women and men across a network of 85 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors listed in the Corporation's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
328
|
384
|
Accounts receivable
|
621
|
659
|
Current income tax assets
|
22
|
23
|
Inventories
|
577
|
569
|
Current portion of financial assets
|
11
|
5
|
Assets classified as held for sale
|
64
|
—
|
1,623
|
1,640
|
Long-term assets
|
Investments in associates and joint ventures
|
85
|
82
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
2,730
|
2,772
|
Intangible assets with finite useful life
|
155
|
160
|
Financial assets
|
9
|
16
|
Other assets
|
46
|
50
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
151
|
170
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life
|
518
|
522
|
5,317
|
5,412
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Bank loans and advances
|
6
|
12
|
Trade and other payables
|
822
|
861
|
Current income tax liabilities
|
21
|
17
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
87
|
102
|
Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges
|
13
|
14
|
Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities
|
19
|
25
|
Liabilities classified as held for sale
|
48
|
—
|
1,016
|
1,031
|
Long-term liabilities
|
Long-term debt
|
1,889
|
1,949
|
Provisions for contingencies and charges
|
58
|
57
|
Financial liabilities
|
7
|
6
|
Other liabilities
|
177
|
202
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
200
|
210
|
3,347
|
3,455
|
Equity
|
Capital stock
|
622
|
622
|
Contributed surplus
|
13
|
13
|
Retained earnings
|
1,172
|
1,146
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(34)
|
(28)
|
Equity attributable to Shareholders
|
1,773
|
1,753
|
Non-controlling interests
|
197
|
204
|
Total equity
|
1,970
|
1,957
|
5,317
|
5,412
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|
For the 3-month periods ended
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Sales
|
1,182
|
1,265
|
Cost of sales and expenses
|
Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $76 million (2020 — $70 million))
|
1,008
|
1,051
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
108
|
127
|
Loss on acquisitions, disposals and others
|
—
|
1
|
Restructuring costs
|
5
|
—
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
1
|
—
|
Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
|
8
|
(1)
|
1,130
|
1,178
|
Operating income
|
52
|
87
|
Financing expense
|
23
|
27
|
Interest expense on employee future benefits
|
1
|
1
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
|
(3)
|
17
|
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
33
|
45
|
Provision for income taxes
|
8
|
15
|
Net earnings from continuing operations including non-controlling interests for the period
|
25
|
30
|
Results from discontinued operations
|
3
|
3
|
Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period
|
28
|
33
|
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
|
6
|
11
|
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period
|
22
|
22
|
Net earnings from continuing operations per share
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
0.22
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
0.21
|
Net earnings per common share
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.24
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.23
|
Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding
|
102,279,404
|
94,248,804
|
Weighted average number of diluted common shares
|
103,437,340
|
95,523,990
|
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders:
|
Continuing operations
|
20
|
20
|
Discontinued operations
|
2
|
2
|
Net earnings
|
22
|
22
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
For the 3-month periods ended
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period
|
28
|
33
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings
|
Translation adjustments
|
Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries
|
(33)
|
101
|
Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries from discontinued operations
|
(1)
|
1
|
Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities
|
21
|
(59)
|
Cash flow hedges
|
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
|
—
|
(1)
|
Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments
|
1
|
—
|
Recovery of income taxes
|
(3)
|
—
|
(15)
|
42
|
Items that are not released to earnings
|
Actuarial loss on employee future benefits
|
17
|
10
|
Recovery of income taxes
|
(5)
|
(3)
|
12
|
7
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(3)
|
49
|
Comprehensive income including non-controlling interests for the period
|
25
|
82
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests for the period
|
(3)
|
23
|
Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders for the period
|
28
|
59
|
Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders:
|
Continuing operations
|
27
|
56
|
Discontinued operations
|
1
|
3
|
Comprehensive income
|
28
|
59
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
|
For the 3-month period ended March 31, 2021
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
|
CAPITAL STOCK
|
CONTRIBUTED
|
RETAINED
|
ACCUMULATED
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
NON-
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
Balance - Beginning of period
|
622
|
13
|
1,146
|
(28)
|
1,753
|
204
|
1,957
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
Net earnings
|
—
|
—
|
22
|
—
|
22
|
6
|
28
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
—
|
—
|
12
|
(6)
|
6
|
(9)
|
(3)
|
—
|
—
|
34
|
(6)
|
28
|
(3)
|
25
|
Dividends
|
—
|
—
|
(8)
|
—
|
(8)
|
(4)
|
(12)
|
Balance - End of period
|
622
|
13
|
1,172
|
(34)
|
1,773
|
197
|
1,970
|
For the 3-month period ended March 31, 2020
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
|
CAPITAL STOCK
|
CONTRIBUTED
|
RETAINED
|
ACCUMULATED
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
NON-
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
Balance - Beginning of period
|
491
|
15
|
1,003
|
(17)
|
1,492
|
177
|
1,669
|
Comprehensive income
|
Net earnings
|
—
|
—
|
22
|
—
|
22
|
11
|
33
|
Other comprehensive income
|
—
|
—
|
7
|
30
|
37
|
12
|
49
|
—
|
—
|
29
|
30
|
59
|
23
|
82
|
Dividends
|
—
|
—
|
(7)
|
—
|
(7)
|
(3)
|
(10)
|
Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options
|
4
|
(1)
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
3
|
Redemption of common shares
|
(3)
|
—
|
(2)
|
—
|
(5)
|
—
|
(5)
|
Balance - End of period
|
492
|
14
|
1,023
|
13
|
1,542
|
197
|
1,739
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
For the 3-month periods ended
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Operating activities from continuing operations
|
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period
|
22
|
22
|
Results from discontinued operations
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
Results from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|
1
|
1
|
Net earnings from continuing operations
|
20
|
20
|
Adjustments for:
|
Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits
|
24
|
28
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
76
|
70
|
Loss on acquisitions, disposals and others
|
—
|
1
|
Restructuring costs
|
5
|
—
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
|
8
|
(1)
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
|
(3)
|
17
|
Provision for income taxes
|
8
|
15
|
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
|
5
|
10
|
Net financing expense paid
|
(41)
|
(17)
|
Net income taxes received
|
1
|
9
|
Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities
|
(3)
|
—
|
98
|
149
|
Changes in non-cash working capital components
|
(14)
|
(32)
|
84
|
117
|
Investing activities from continuing operations
|
Payments for property, plant and equipment
|
(82)
|
(74)
|
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
|
4
|
1
|
Change in intangible and other assets
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
Cash received from business combinations
|
—
|
2
|
(82)
|
(73)
|
Financing activities from continuing operations
|
Bank loans and advances
|
(6)
|
(2)
|
Change in credit facilities
|
—
|
97
|
Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations
|
(33)
|
(20)
|
Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options
|
—
|
3
|
Redemption of common shares
|
—
|
(5)
|
Payment of other liabilities
|
—
|
(121)
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|
(4)
|
(3)
|
Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders
|
(8)
|
(7)
|
(51)
|
(58)
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period from continuing operations
|
(49)
|
(14)
|
Change in cash during the period from discontinued operations
|
(1)
|
—
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|
(50)
|
(14)
|
Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
|
(6)
|
12
|
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period
|
384
|
155
|
Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period
|
328
|
153
SEGMENTED INFORMATION
The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). However, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM.
The Corporation's operations are managed in four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products), and Tissue Papers.
|
SALES TO
|
For the 3-month periods ended March 31,
|
Canada
|
United States
|
Italy
|
Other countries
|
Total
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Packaging Products
|
Containerboard
|
299
|
260
|
204
|
197
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
503
|
458
|
Boxboard Europe
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
91
|
81
|
195
|
191
|
286
|
272
|
Specialty Products
|
47
|
35
|
75
|
76
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
122
|
113
|
Inter-segment sales
|
(4)
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(7)
|
(3)
|
342
|
292
|
276
|
273
|
91
|
81
|
195
|
194
|
904
|
840
|
Tissue Papers
|
57
|
70
|
235
|
375
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
292
|
446
|
Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities
|
31
|
26
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
32
|
27
|
430
|
388
|
512
|
649
|
91
|
81
|
195
|
195
|
1,228
|
1,313
|
Discontinued operations — Boxboard Europe
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(10)
|
(9)
|
(36)
|
(39)
|
(46)
|
(48)
|
430
|
388
|
512
|
649
|
81
|
72
|
159
|
156
|
1,182
|
1,265
|
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION
|
For the 3-month periods ended March 31,
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Packaging Products
|
Containerboard
|
96
|
102
|
Boxboard Europe
|
23
|
31
|
Specialty Products
|
18
|
11
|
137
|
144
|
Tissue Papers
|
18
|
45
|
Corporate Activities
|
(23)
|
(28)
|
Operating income before depreciation and amortization before discontinued operations
|
132
|
161
|
Discontinued operations — Boxboard Europe
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
Operating income before depreciation and amortization
|
128
|
157
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(76)
|
(70)
|
Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits
|
(24)
|
(28)
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on long-term debt and financial instruments
|
3
|
(17)
|
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
|
2
|
3
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
33
|
45
|
PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND
|
For the 3-month periods ended March 31,
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Packaging Products
|
Containerboard
|
54
|
16
|
Boxboard Europe
|
7
|
5
|
Specialty Products
|
8
|
5
|
69
|
26
|
Tissue Papers
|
8
|
24
|
Corporate Activities
|
4
|
6
|
Total acquisitions
|
81
|
56
|
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
|
(4)
|
(1)
|
Right-of-use assets acquisitions and acquisitions included in other debts
|
—
|
(9)
|
77
|
46
|
Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"
|
Beginning of period
|
40
|
46
|
End of period
|
(39)
|
(19)
|
Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals
|
78
|
73
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES SPECIFIC ITEMS
The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from those of other corporations and some of them may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.
They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on repurchase of long-term debt, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps and option fair value revaluation, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, fair value revaluation gain or losses on investments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES
To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance measures and non-IFRS measures is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures are used in our financial disclosures:
- Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD): Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment when excluding depreciation and amortization. OIBD is widely used by investors as a measure of a corporation's ability to incur and service debt and as an evaluation metric.
- Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.
- Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate financial leverage.
- Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro-forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis, including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any.
Non-IFRS measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.
The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to OIBD, to adjusted operating income (loss) and to adjusted OIBD by business segment is as follows:
|
Q1 2021
|
Including Discontinued Operations
|
Exclusion of
|
As reported
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
|
Containerboard
|
Boxboard
|
Specialty
|
Tissue Papers
|
Corporate
|
Boxboard
|
Consolidated
|
Operating income (loss)
|
65
|
12
|
15
|
—
|
(36)
|
(4)
|
52
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
31
|
11
|
3
|
18
|
13
|
—
|
76
|
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
|
96
|
23
|
18
|
18
|
(23)
|
(4)
|
128
|
Specific items:
|
Restructuring costs
|
3
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
—
|
—
|
5
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
|
9
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
8
|
12
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
(1)
|
—
|
13
|
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
|
108
|
23
|
18
|
20
|
(24)
|
(4)
|
141
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
77
|
12
|
15
|
2
|
(37)
|
(4)
|
65
|
Q4 2020
|
As reported in 2020
|
Exclusion of
|
As reported
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
|
Containerboard
|
Boxboard
|
Specialty
|
Tissue Papers
|
Corporate
|
Boxboard
|
Consolidated
|
Operating income (loss)
|
122
|
5
|
12
|
10
|
(40)
|
4
|
113
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
28
|
13
|
3
|
17
|
11
|
(2)
|
70
|
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
|
150
|
18
|
15
|
27
|
(29)
|
2
|
183
|
Specific items :
|
Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others
|
(40)
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
—
|
—
|
(38)
|
Impairment charges (reversals)
|
(2)
|
9
|
—
|
5
|
1
|
(6)
|
7
|
Restructuring costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6
|
2
|
—
|
8
|
Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments
|
2
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
(40)
|
9
|
—
|
13
|
3
|
(6)
|
(21)
|
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
|
110
|
27
|
15
|
40
|
(26)
|
(4)
|
162
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
82
|
14
|
12
|
23
|
(37)
|
(2)
|
92
|
1 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
|
Q1 2020
|
As reported in 2020
|
Exclusion of
|
As reported
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
|
Containerboard
|
Boxboard
|
Specialty
|
Tissue Papers
|
Corporate
|
Boxboard
|
Consolidated
|
Operating income (loss)
|
74
|
20
|
8
|
28
|
(40)
|
(3)
|
87
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
28
|
11
|
3
|
17
|
12
|
(1)
|
70
|
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
|
102
|
31
|
11
|
45
|
(28)
|
(4)
|
157
|
Specific items:
|
Loss on acquisitions, disposals and others
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
1
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
|
99
|
30
|
12
|
45
|
(25)
|
(4)
|
157
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
71
|
19
|
9
|
28
|
(37)
|
(3)
|
87
|
1 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
Net earnings, as per IFRS, is reconciled below with operating income, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization:
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
|
Q1 2021
|
Q4 20201
|
Q1 20201
|
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period
|
22
|
73
|
22
|
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
|
6
|
4
|
11
|
Results from discontinued operations
|
(3)
|
3
|
(3)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
8
|
22
|
15
|
Fair value revaluation loss on investments
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
(3)
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
17
|
Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits
|
24
|
16
|
28
|
Operating income
|
52
|
113
|
87
|
Specific items:
|
Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others
|
—
|
(38)
|
1
|
Impairment charges
|
—
|
7
|
—
|
Restructuring costs
|
5
|
8
|
—
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
|
8
|
2
|
(1)
|
13
|
(21)
|
—
|
Adjusted operating income
|
65
|
92
|
87
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
76
|
70
|
70
|
Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization
|
141
|
162
|
157
|
1 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
The following table reconciles net earnings and net earnings per share, as per IFRS, with adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per share) (unaudited)
|
NET EARNINGS
|
NET EARNINGS PER SHARE 1
|
Q1 2021
|
Q4 20202
|
Q1 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q4 20202
|
Q1 2020
|
As per IFRS
|
22
|
73
|
22
|
$0.22
|
$0.72
|
$0.24
|
Specific items:
|
Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others
|
—
|
(38)
|
1
|
—
|
($0.34)
|
$0.01
|
Impairment charges
|
—
|
7
|
—
|
—
|
$0.06
|
—
|
Restructuring costs
|
5
|
8
|
—
|
$0.03
|
$0.05
|
—
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
|
8
|
2
|
(1)
|
$0.06
|
$0.02
|
($0.01)
|
Unrealized gain on interest rate swaps and option fair value
|
—
|
(11)
|
—
|
—
|
($0.12)
|
—
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
17
|
($0.02)
|
($0.02)
|
$0.18
|
Fair value revaluation loss on investments
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
—
|
$0.02
|
—
|
Included in discontinued operations, net of tax
|
—
|
6
|
—
|
—
|
$0.03
|
—
|
Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interest1
|
(3)
|
(5)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
7
|
(31)
|
17
|
$0.07
|
($0.30)
|
$0.18
|
Adjusted
|
29
|
42
|
39
|
$0.29
|
$0.42
|
$0.42
|
1
|
Specific amounts per share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments.
|
2
|
2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations with operating income and operating income before depreciation and amortization:
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
|
Q1 2021
|
Q4 20201
|
Q1 20201
|
Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations
|
84
|
202
|
117
|
Changes in non-cash working capital components
|
14
|
(60)
|
32
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(76)
|
(70)
|
(70)
|
Net income taxes paid (received)
|
(1)
|
10
|
(9)
|
Net financing expense paid
|
41
|
6
|
17
|
Gain (loss) on acquisitions, disposals and others
|
—
|
38
|
(1)
|
Impairment charges and restructuring costs
|
(5)
|
(15)
|
—
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments
|
(8)
|
(2)
|
1
|
Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities
|
3
|
4
|
—
|
Operating income
|
52
|
113
|
87
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
76
|
70
|
70
|
Operating income before depreciation and amortization
|
128
|
183
|
157
|
1 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations with cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations to adjusted free cash flow, which is also calculated on a per share basis:
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amount per share or otherwise mentioned) (unaudited)
|
Q1 2021
|
Q4 20202
|
Q1 20202
|
Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations
|
84
|
202
|
117
|
Changes in non-cash working capital components
|
14
|
(60)
|
32
|
Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components)
|
98
|
142
|
149
|
Specific items paid
|
4
|
6
|
—
|
Adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations
|
102
|
148
|
149
|
Capital expenditures & other assets1 and right-of-use assets payments, net of disposals
|
(94)
|
(53)
|
(84)
|
Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests
|
(12)
|
(12)
|
(10)
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
(4)
|
83
|
55
|
Adjusted free cash flow per share
|
($0.04)
|
$0.83
|
$0.58
|
Weighted average basic number of shares outstanding
|
102,279,404
|
99,937,437
|
94,248,804
|
1 Excluding increase in investments
|
2 2020 consolidated cash flows have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
The following table reconciles total debt and net debt with the ratio of net debt to adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBD):
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
2020
|
Long-term debt
|
1,889
|
1,949
|
2,264
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
87
|
102
|
92
|
Bank loans and advances
|
6
|
12
|
9
|
Total debt
|
1,982
|
2,063
|
2,365
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
328
|
384
|
153
|
Net debt
|
1,654
|
1,679
|
2,212
|
Net debt of discontinued operations classified as Held for sale1
|
11
|
—
|
—
|
Net debt - before reclassification as Held for sale1
|
1,665
|
1,679
|
2,212
|
Adjusted OIBD including $16 million (March, 31, 2021), $16 million (December 31, 2020) and $11 million (March 31, 2020) from discontinued operations (last twelve months)1
|
659
|
675
|
630
|
Net debt / Adjusted OIBD1
|
2.5 x
|
2.5 x
|
3.5 x
|
1 Net debt / Adjusted OIBD before discontinued operations in the Boxboard Europe segment.
Follow us on social media:
Website: www.cascades.com
Twitter: twitter.com/CascadesInvest
Facebook: facebook.com/Cascades
YouTube: youtube.com/Cascades
SOURCE Cascades Inc.
For further information: Media: Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications and Public Affairs, 819-363-5184; Investors: Jennifer Aitken, MBA, Director, Investor Relations, 514-282-2697; Source: Allan Hogg, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
