Cascades Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors
Jun 26, 2020, 14:33 ET
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, June 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and paper tissue products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 25, 2020. The thirteen (13) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes FOR
|
%
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
%
|
Alain Lemaire
|
70,950,170
|
92.83
|
5,482,830
|
7.17
|
Louis Garneau
|
72,821,898
|
95.28
|
3,611,102
|
4.72
|
Sylvie Lemaire
|
65,721,481
|
85.99
|
10,711,519
|
14.01
|
Elise Pelletier
|
76,074,887
|
99.53
|
358,113
|
0.47
|
Sylvie Vachon
|
76,075,401
|
99.53
|
357,599
|
0.47
|
Mario Plourde
|
73,986,632
|
96.80
|
2,446,368
|
3.20
|
Michelle Cormier
|
72,499,196
|
94.85
|
3,933,804
|
5.15
|
Martin Couture
|
76,077,260
|
99.53
|
355,740
|
0.47
|
Patrick Lemaire
|
73,984,194
|
96.80
|
2,448,806
|
3.20
|
Hubert T. Lacroix
|
73,953,662
|
96.76
|
2,479,338
|
3.24
|
Mélanie Dunn
|
76,413,787
|
99.97
|
19,213
|
0.03
|
Nelson Gentiletti
|
72,391,334
|
94.71
|
4,041,666
|
5.29
|
Elif Lévesque
|
74,059,112
|
96.89
|
2,373,888
|
3.11
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25 will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 12,000 women and men across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS
SOURCE Cascades Inc.
For further information: Media: Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development, Cascades, 819-363-5164, [email protected]; Investors: Jennifer Aitken, MBA, Director, Investor Relations, Cascades Inc., 514-282-2697, [email protected]; Source: Robert F. Hall, Chief of Strategy, Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary, Cascades