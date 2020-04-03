Cascades Collaborates with Partners to Manufacture Medical Visors

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, April 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS), a leader in eco-friendly recovery, packaging and hygiene solutions, announces that it will supply recycled plastic needed to make medical visors to help in the fight against COVID-19. This comes in response to an initiative led by the Tristan and Bauer companies, which will ensure the final assembly of the components.

Cascades already manufactures rolls of extruded plastic to supply Tristan. It also plans to start production of a minimum of 1 million pre-cut visors for Bauer starting Monday, April 6. The first units will be delivered in the same week. All of these products will be made at the Cascades Inopak plant in Drummondville, Quebec. Cascades' efforts are supported by nu-b, a company located in Vaudreuil, Quebec, which supplies extruded rolled plastic for this project.

Cascades applauds the leadership of businesses such as Bauer and Tristan—with whom Cascades is already collaborating—for initiating local projects to manufacture much-needed medical equipment during this pandemic. "Our company is very pleased to be able to contribute to these promising and important initiatives by providing materials and components," stated Mario Plourde, President and CEO of Cascades. "We applaud the organizations launching these projects and want to thank our employees for their remarkable agility and dedication," he continued. Other projects have been submitted to Cascades, and the Company is assessing the feasibility of supplying materials and production capacity needed for their completion.

These special orders will be added to Cascades' current production activities and will not interfere with the Company's ongoing ability to manufacture essential products. Cascades has been recognized as an essential business during this crisis and all of its plants remain operational. The health and wellbeing of its employees remain a top priority and all necessary measures are being taken to protect their safety.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 12,000 women and men, who work in over 90 production units in North America and Europe. With its participatory management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

For further information: Media: Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications and Public Affairs, Cascades Inc., 418-573-2348, [email protected]; Information: Jennifer Aitken, MBA, Director, Investor Relations, Cascades Inc., 514-282-2697, [email protected]

