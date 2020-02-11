Cascade Aerospace Signs Contract with Thai Aviation Industries to Support Royal Thai Air Force C-130H Enhancement Program

ABBOTSFORD, BC, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Cascade Aerospace, an operating unit of IMP Aerospace & Defence, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Thai Aviation Industries (TAI) to conduct and manage a Rainbow Fitting Replacement program on the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) Lockheed Martin C-130H Hercules aircraft.

As part of the RTAF C-130 H Enhancement program, Cascade will complete the rainbow fitting replacement and will use this as an opportunity for knowledge transfer to TAI to support their MRO capabilities. The first C-130H will be completed by Cascade technicians with TAI representatives observing; the second and third aircraft will see TAI technicians work alongside Cascade technicians to complete the work. For all remaining aircraft, TAI technicians will complete the work under the oversight of an on-site Cascade C-130 Technical Service Representative.

All work will be completed in Thailand and the program is expected to start in April 2020 and end in February 2022.

Cascade Aerospace was selected because of its extensive experience in conducting C-130 rainbow fitting replacements having previously completed more than 60 replacements. This contract was signed by TAI's Managing Director, Mr. Siripol Sirisabya and Cascade's, EVP and COO, Mr. Kevin Lemke.

About Cascade Aerospace

Cascade Aerospace, an operating unit of IMP Aerospace & Defence, is a leading Canadian specialty aerospace and defence contractor that provides long-term integrated aircraft support programs and comprehensive program management, aircraft maintenance, modification, fleet management, engineering and integrated logistics support to domestic and international military, government, OEM and commercial customers.

