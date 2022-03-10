Casa Madera Launches a New Dining Experience in Toronto Featuring Organic Mexican Coastal Cuisine

"The vision for Casa Madera is to combine our culinary creativity with our passion for Mexican cuisine," said Tosh Berman, Chairman and Co-Founder of Noble 33 . "The Mayan Riviera has established itself as a highly influential food region, and at Casa Madera, we will transport guests there through a fully immersive dining experience, delighting guests with something unique each night."

Guided by French technique and Japanese precision, authenticity and inclusivity will anchor Casa Madera's impressive menu drawn from the culinary traditions of Mexican coastal cuisine. The menu will accommodate a variety of dietary preferences including vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and keto, a pillar of the restaurant's ethos striving to ensure every patron is considered. Casa Madera places great importance on local purveyors and sustainably grown products with fresh and organic ingredients at the forefront. A variety of fresh produce and herbs used for house-made specialties will be harvested onsite.

Some dishes will be finished tableside, bringing an element of visual excitement and theatrics to the dining room. Statement dishes include the Tomahawk featuring a 44oz Wagyu cut, Campari tomatoes, potato confit, smoked butter and shaved black truffle, and fire-roasted Pacifico Striped Bass with a fennel citrus salad, fresh corn tortillas, sunburst salsa, avocado tomatillo salsa and cherry chipotle salsa.

Adding yet another important layer to the overall guest journey is the restaurant's pioneering diverse beverage program led by Beverage Curator, Carla Lorenzo. Once again drawing on the earth's elements to inspire flavors, colors and ingredients, an impressive selection of premium tequilas, spirits and wines are used to carefully create a vibrant lineup of beverages. The farm-to-glass libations will use fresh, seasonal ingredients, and offer non-alcoholic and low-proof options, making this the most sophisticated beverage program to date.

The launch of Casa Madera exemplifies Noble 33's dedication to culinary innovation and its commitment to its international expansion plan, adding to an already robust portfolio of high-energy, fine-dining restaurants that include Toca Madera in West Hollywood and Scottsdale, and Sparrow Italia Los Angeles. Future 2022 openings include Casa Madera West Hollywood, Toca Madera Las Vegas, and Sparrow Italia in London. In 2023, Noble 33 will continue its expansion with outposts in New York, Houston and Miami.

To book your reservation at Casa Madera Toronto, please visit: www.thecasamadera.com/reservations

Noble 33:

Noble 33, a Los Angeles-based hospitality and lifestyle company with establishments stateside and abroad, offers premium culinary and entertainment experiences to patrons. Pioneered by entrepreneurs Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, Noble 33 has a brand-first philosophy that allows the company to create one-of-a-kind restaurants, focused on innovation, impeccable service, lively ambiance, and modern design. Noble 33 leads the management and continued expansion of iconic brands Toca Madera and Casa Madera in partnership with The Madera Group while independently developing new restaurants.

Mohari Hospitality:

Mohari Hospitality, founded in 2017 by entrepreneurial investor Mark Scheinberg, is a global investment company that engages in a broad range of real estate investment activities, with an emphasis on luxury hospitality in prime urban and resort markets. Mohari's investments include equity and debt in both development and operating assets and Mohari invests both independently and with partners. Mohari's existing investments include Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo; The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection; Centro Canalejas, a group of seven adjoining historical buildings in the center of Madrid, featuring Spain's first branded Four Seasons Madrid; the Waldorf Astoria, Miami; 1 Hotel Toronto, and Riviera Dining Group, an upcoming luxury hospitality group including MILA restaurant in South Beach, Florida. Mohari seeks to protect the cultural heritage and natural environments of all areas related to its projects and is committed to identifying and contributing to philanthropic projects in each location where it does business.

1 Hotels:

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South Beach and Manhattan's Central Park, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it, it is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. The brand is expanding with properties under development in Nashville, Hanalei Bay, San Francisco, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, Copenhagen, Elounda Hills and Melbourne.

