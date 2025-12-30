CARSTAR Canada Celebrates $6M Cystic Fibrosis Fundraising Milestone

HAMILTON, Ontario, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- CARSTAR is proud to announce that it has exceeded $6 million raised in support of cystic fibrosis (CF) research, care, and advocacy, an achievement more than 25 years in the making.

CARSTAR's commitment to the CF community began in 1997, inspired by the diagnosis of a franchise partner's granddaughter. What started as a local initiative has since grown into a North America wide mission, supported by franchise partners, employees, customers, and communities across the continent.

From hosting "Soaps It Up!" car washes, golf tournaments, car shows, BBQs, charity walks, and garage sales to simply collecting donations in store, every initiative large or small has played a role in reaching this record-breaking milestone.

"Reaching this milestone reflects the true spirit of our organization. Our franchise partners, team members, and customers consistently step up with remarkable generosity and dedication," said Dave Foster, Senior Vice President Operations & Development, CARSTAR Canada. "Together, we're doing more than repairing vehicles, we're helping drive meaningful progress for everyone affected by cystic fibrosis."

"CARSTAR's unwavering commitment continues to make a profound difference for Canadians living with cystic fibrosis," said Kate White, Director of Philanthropy and Partnerships at Cystic Fibrosis Canada. "Their long-standing support fuels innovative research, enhances access to world-class care, and drives advocacy that brings us closer to a future without CF."

Just this year alone CARSTAR raised over $390K, contributing significantly to the organization's ongoing support of CF programs across Canada.

"Seeing the dedication of our franchise partners, employees, and customers year after year is truly inspiring," said Oghogho Oteju, Senior Marketing Manager, CARSTAR Canada. "Surpassing the $6 million mark isn't just a number; it reflects the collective impact we can make when we come together. It motivates us to continue pushing boundaries in support of the CF community."

"Surpassing the $6 million mark isn't a finish line; it inspires us to push even further," Foster added. "We're proud to stand alongside our cystic fibrosis partners, and we remain committed to supporting the initiatives that bring hope and progress to the CF community."

