CARRYX Launches Personal Duffel 27L, Designed for Fee-Free Travel

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - CARRYX Products, Inc., a new travel and everyday carry (EDC) brand, today announced the launch of the Personal Duffel 27L, a compact travel bag designed to fit under most airline seats, eliminate baggage fees, and simplify modern travel. Built for durability, smart organization, and honest pricing, the Personal Duffel 27L is made for travelers who value freedom, function, and long-term reliability.

"We built the Personal Duffel 27 for travelers who want durable, thoughtfully designed gear--without the inflated price," said David Sypniewski, Co-Founder & CEO of CARRYX. "No baggage fees. No gimmicks. Just a bag that works."

Key Features:

Airline-friendly personal item size (17" × 11.5" × 8")

(17" × 11.5" × 8") 27L capacity with expandable quick-access pocket

with expandable quick-access pocket Magnetically stowing shoulder strap for tangle-free carry

for tangle-free carry Four carry options , including luggage pass-through

, including luggage pass-through Padded laptop sleeve and dedicated smart-tracker pocket

and dedicated smart-tracker pocket Wet pocket, water bottle pocket, and multiple organization zones

Durable, water-resistant ballistic fabric with YKK® zippers

Pre-orders for the CARRYX Personal Duffel 27L open on February 18, 2026, ahead of a full launch in March 2026, with availability across Canada and the U.S at $162 CAD.

About CARRYX Products, Inc.

Founded in Calgary, Canada, with design operations in San Francisco, CARRYX creates travel and EDC gear that combines intelligent design with honest value. Guided by the ethos "Overbuilt. Not Overpriced." CARRYX builds durable, functional products designed to help travelers move freely and confidently.

SOURCE CARRYX Products Inc.

Media Contact: CARRYX Products, Inc., Calgary, Canada, 403-679-3733, [email protected], carryx.co | @carryxco