Carrefour and Vusion join forces to deploy the smart store at scale

This major industrial partnership covers the deployment of latest-generation electronic shelf labels, smart rails, and AI-driven cameras to transform operational efficiency and the in-store customer experience.

Following a massive initial deployment in the United States with Walmart, Vusion and Carrefour are sealing a major technological alliance for Europe. In this context, Carrefour is joining the International Advisory Board of the technology platform.

Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and CEO of Carrefour, declared: "Carrefour 2030 is a growth plan that relies notably on accelerating tech and AI. By partnering with Vusion, a French technological champion with global reach, we are propelling our stores into a new era. The digitalization of our shelves is the essential foundation for deploying our vision of modern retail, serving competitiveness, quality of life at work for our employees, and customer satisfaction."

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of Vusion, commented: "With Carrefour, we share the same vision of a modern store at the heart of tomorrow's omnichannel commerce. We are going to make this vision a reality in the coming years. Following Walmart's decision to deploy EdgeSense across all its stores in the US, Carrefour is the first major European retailer to deploy the latest-generation Vusion platform at scale. The objective is threefold: to improve the banner's performance and the satisfaction of both customers and employees."

By equipping its shelves with millions of smart labels connected to the cloud, Carrefour is taking a decisive step in the digitization of its physical assets. This massive deployment positions Carrefour as the most advanced retailer in Europe in terms of store technology, echoing the transformation initiated in food retail with Vusion across the Atlantic. It follows successful pilots launched since June 2025.

The solutions deployed will combine:

The Vusion IoT infrastructure: For real-time price updates and light-guided assistance for employees ("pick-to-light")

For real-time price updates and light-guided assistance for employees ("pick-to-light") EdgeSense ™ technology: Bluetooth-connected rails allowing automatic product geolocation to optimize e-commerce order preparation and shelf restocking

Bluetooth-connected rails allowing automatic product geolocation to optimize e-commerce order preparation and shelf restocking Captana Artificial Intelligence: Micro-cameras continuously analyzing shelves to automatically detect out-of-stocks, price discrepancies, and planogram errors

For Carrefour, this alliance directly serves the financial and operational objectives of the 2030 plan:

Productivity: Automation of low value-added tasks to redeploy teams towards customer service, equipping them with smart data and AI-driven tools to guide priority actions and improve compliance

Automation of low value-added tasks to redeploy teams towards customer service, equipping them with smart data and AI-driven tools to guide priority actions and improve compliance Customer Experience: Time savings, personalized services, and real-time interaction for a smoother shopping journey

Time savings, personalized services, and real-time interaction for a smoother shopping journey Sales: Reduction of out-of-stocks to maximize product availability

Reduction of out-of-stocks to maximize product availability E-commerce: Performance improvement thanks to geolocation

Performance improvement thanks to geolocation Retail Media: Creation of a new digital communication channel directly on the shelf and monetization of data

For Vusion, this contract validates the relevance of its technology platform with the world's largest retailers and accelerates its penetration of the European market.

Co-innovation for the commerce of tomorrow

Beyond deployment, the two groups are committing to close collaboration on innovation. Carrefour joins Vusion's "International Advisory Board," thereby participating in defining future technological standards for the sector. A joint laboratory ("Next Retail Experience Center") will be set up to invent the commerce of tomorrow, particularly around the use of AI to improve operational performance and personalized customer experience, agentic commerce, and the activation of consumer data in-store.

About Carrefour

With a multi-format network of over 15,500 stores in more than 40 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. In 2025, Carrefour generated €91.5 billion in revenue. Its network of integrated stores employs over 300,000 people, who contribute to making Carrefour the global leader in the food transition for all, providing high-quality, accessible, and affordable food every day. In total, more than 500,000 people work under the Carrefour banner worldwide. For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on X (@news_carrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

About Vusion

Vusion (formerly VusionGroup) is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce -- transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext™ Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: VU.PA – Bloomberg: VU.FP

https://www.vusion.com/

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905457/Vusion_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905456/Vusion_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905458/Vusion_and_Carrefour_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vusion

Carrefour Contacts: Investor Relations Contacts, Sébastien Valentin, Andrei Dragolici, Mathilde Novick, Tel: +33 (0)1 64 50 79 81; Shareholder Relations, Tel: 0 805 902 902 (toll-free in France), Group Communications, Tel: +33 (0)1 58 47 88 80