Carpenters' Union Removes Union Member Over Racist Act on Job Site - Zero Tolerance for Bigotry and Hate in Construction Industry

TORONTO, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - In response to a racist and hateful act at an Eglinton Crosstown LRT jobsite, Carpenters Local 27 requested and received the unequivocal resignation from an individual who had recently joined the Union. After a review of the events that took place, severing this individual's connection and membership was the appropriate action.

Local 27 denounces these acts in the strongest terms, and supports our industry employer colleagues in their swift removal of the individual. Behavior that makes anyone feel unsafe on construction worksites will not be tolerated, and accountability rests on everyone in the industry to create safe and respectful workplaces.

Over our nearly 140 years of history, the Carpenters have been committed to creating safe, just, and respectful workplaces for the thousands of women and men in the skilled trades we represent. After recent anti-Black racist hate crimes on construction sites, Local 27 has endorsed a "Charter of Inclusive Workplaces" which have been posted in jobsites across Greater Toronto by union stewards and representatives. It can be found at www.carpenterslocal27.ca

About the Carpenters' District Council of Ontario (CDCO)

The Carpenters' District Council of Ontario ("CDCO") is composed of 16 affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners across the province. In total, we represent over 30,000 women and men working in a wide range of skilled trades, including carpentry, drywall, resilient flooring, concrete formwork, underwater construction, welding, scaffolding, and a long list of other construction-related work, and 3000 members of HOPE Local 2220.

SOURCE Carpenters' District Council of Ontario

For further information: Media inquiries to: Mike Yorke, [email protected], 416-587-5577

