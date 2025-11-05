Carpenters' Regional Council applauds Budget 2025 investment in union training and critical infrastructure projects

Infrastructure, apprenticeship training and reskilling are key areas of investment with continued support needed to address the underground economy in construction

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is committed to building for the future, with ambitious plans for infrastructure and housing investment. As these projects move forward, workforce development remains essential to ensure our country has the skilled workers needed to deliver on its commitments. The Carpenters' Regional Council (CRC) welcomes Budget 2025's recognition of labour as a key partner and its deepened investment in union-led training and initiatives that strengthen opportunities for workers.

Budget 2025 proposes expanding the Union Training and Innovation Program (UTIP) to $75 million over three years, demonstrating a clear commitment to supporting the industry-led training that the Carpenters' Union offers. For years, CRC training initiatives have been supported by UTIP, investing in equipment and targeted training programs to upskill thousands of workers in key sectors in the construction industry. This renewed investment will strengthen the CRC's ability to deliver skilled trades programming and connect apprentices directly to good union jobs.

The CRC welcomes additional investment into foreign credential recognition with a specific focus on construction, which will help skilled workers quickly obtain their certifications and contribute to our industry sooner. Further, the creation of the Workforce Alliances will foster collaboration amongst industry stakeholders with unions at the table, and we look forward to ensuring that the voices of UBC members are heard in shaping the future of skills development and industry growth.

Infrastructure and major projects are vital to strengthening Canada's economy amid ongoing trade and economic uncertainty. We are pleased to see continued commitments in this area through the Major Projects Office and Build Canada Homes, which will expedite project timelines and create more jobs for union carpenters. We continue to advocate for prevailing wage and apprenticeship minimum requirements on these projects so those that build our country share in the benefits of this investment, while providing the next generation of skilled tradespeople with a clear pathway to work on these projects.

The CRC continues to call attention to the growing problem of construction industry tax fraud. We welcome the information sharing related to worker misclassification between Employment and Social Development Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency to enforce the Canada Labour Code and we look forward to more resources being put towards stamping out the underground economy in the construction industry, which costs taxpayers nearly $25 billion annually.

"Unions are essential partners in building Canada's future," says Jason Rowe, UBC Canadian District Vice President. "We welcome Budget 2025's commitment to union-led training through UTIP and investments in critical infrastructure and housing led by MPO and BCH. Workers are the backbone of our economy, and our members look forward to contributing their skills to ensuring Canada continues to be UBC built."

As our country navigates tariffs and trade disruptions amid a period of renewed nation-building efforts, now is the time to invest in Canada's skilled trades workforce. The Carpenters' Regional Council welcomes Budget 2025's measures to advance these priorities, and we encourage all parties to support the passing of this budget legislation.

SOURCE Carpenters' Regional Council

For more information or media requests, please contact: Finn Johnson, Director of Government Relations, Carpenters' Regional Council, [email protected]