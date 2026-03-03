Carnex Becomes First Canadian Dealer to Display Verified Battery Health on Used EV Listings

The battery pack represents 30-50% of a used electric vehicle's total value, yet Canadian buyers have historically lacked access to reliable condition data before purchase. Carnex's new transparency initiative provides State of Health (SOH) percentage, usable capacity, and cell health verification on every applicable vehicle in its inventory.

"The used EV market has an information problem," said Bruce Wu, Founder of Carnex. "Buyers either overpay for vehicles with degraded batteries or avoid used EVs entirely because they can't assess the risk. We're fixing that with professional diagnostics on every vehicle we sell."

Carnex has partnered with Lyteflo, a specialist in EV battery diagnostics, to conduct professional scans on its inventory. Each verified vehicle displays a battery health badge showing exact capacity retention, giving buyers comparable, trustworthy data.

The initiative launches as EV adoption accelerates across Canada. According to Statistics Canada, electric vehicle registrations increased 47% year-over-year in 2025, with the used EV segment growing even faster as early adopters trade up to newer models.

"Transparency benefits the entire ecosystem," added Wu. "Quality vehicles command fair prices, buyers shop with confidence, and more Canadians can make the switch to electric."

Battery health reports are available now at carnex.ca, with detailed explanations at carnex.ca/battery-health .

